The foundation of ADAX was built based on Cardano’s vision of a blockchain platform for pioneers, creators, and innovators to serve the Cardano community with a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange protocol. We feel astonished by getting immense support for our project since the Cardano community recognized our organization. We have conveyed our tokens to our financial backers worldwide and assembled strong partnerships in only fourteen days. Due to our great efforts in spreading Cardano’s vision, ADAX got some doors opened for them.

Significant achievements:

1) Our community grew to over 15 000 strong supporters

2) Round one of our private sales was oversubscribed.

3) Our IEO made a near sell-out in just a few days.

4) A clear and concise document was published which described important technical details regarding Cardano native token.

Among all, receiving Cardano’s endorsement is our most significant achievement. In the founding vision of Cardano, we perform our best to bring a positive global change. ADAX has been developing its association with additional partners like Netvrk and BlackDragon which hold a strong position in the market within the Cardano environment and offer various technical and strategic supplies. The basis of both partnerships is on the commitment to provide service to the community and make sure that ADAX plays its role in adding value and making an impact worldwide.

Our ultimate goal is to let the community grow and learn with us. To achieve this, we have published a document that will show you the basics of minting and burning Cardano native tokens and their process. It will allow existing and new projects to guide their path in this field. We hope that this document persuades and influences new developers to implement these efficiently and effectively.

ADAX is running a public sale right now, but you can also contact us at sales@adax.pro to enquire about ADAX and our private sale. In collaboration with our public IEO on ExMarkets, we are always searching for private investments with HNWI, Family Offices, DAOs, Crypto Funds, and VCs.

