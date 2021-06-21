Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

There’s something to be said for a proven commodity in the fly-by-night world of web apps and software. For every Microsoft and Cisco, there are a dozen tiny companies trying to sell their wares online — and there’s no telling if they’ll still be around tomorrow.

With a choice as important as a VPN, protecting all of your web traffic and vital information, users have to trust the service they choose. There’s no wiggle room for a company with a spotty history or one you don’t feel comfortable with handling this critical security need.

AdGuard is a trusted name in online protection with their AdGuard ad blocker, a pop-up zapper, and privacy protector that regularly features on all the best-of lists with more than 30 million users. Now, they’ve launched AdGuard VPN and they’re ready to do for virtual private network users what they’ve already done for ad blockers.

With AdGuard VPN, users enjoy an encrypted connection to the web to help them stay private, stay safe, and improve their access to online content anywhere and everywhere.

With nearly 50 server locations worldwide, users get a fast, secure, unrestricted web connection through the AdGuard network, effectively shielding your IP address and other identifying information from any potential cyber thieves or other online bad guys. They’ll even let you know the closest and fastest access server to each user for an absolutely optimal web connection.

Meanwhile, that connection also gets users around international content restrictions, allowing AdGuard VPN users to log into a server in a specific area and look just like a native. That means they’ll have access to streaming services and other providers that might geo-restrict outside certain boundaries. With AdGuard VPN, you can access your American Netflix account around the world, or sample content on international platforms unavailable to U.S. audiences.

An AdGuard VPN subscription covers up to five devices simultaneously and all are protected under AdGuard’s zero-logging policy pledge, which assures they’ll never collect data on your movements or activities online.

Right now, you can pick up five years of AdGuard VPN protection at a price you’ll never find on Amazon, just $39.99, or only $8 per year, a savings of almost 90 percent off the regular price.

