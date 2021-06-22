Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

The Tenth Transaction by ACS Expands LBM Distribution Capacity in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 22, 2021–

American Construction Source (“ACS”), a leading national building materials distribution platform for custom home builders and repair and remodel contractors, today announced the acquisition of Tanco Lumber (“Tanco”) with locations in Branson West and Forsyth, Missouri. Tanco will continue to operate under its existing local brand name. The transaction marks the tenth acquisition by ACS under sponsorship from Angeles Equity Partners, LLC and Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

“ACS welcomes Tanco to our platform of service-oriented lumber and building materials locations,” said James Drexinger, CEO of ACS. “The Tanco team has built a great business, and we respect the customer relationships they have fostered in Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas for more than two decades.”

“We are confident ACS is the best partner to help accelerate growth by delivering more value-added products and an expanded portfolio of services to local builders, contractors, and residents of the Branson Tri-Lakes area,” said Tanco owners John and Carla Stauffer. “The ACS technology investments and national scale will enable Tanco to better serve our customers for generations to come.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel to ACS. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Tanco Lumber

Serving the Branson Tri-Lakes area since 1999, Tanco Lumber offers hardware, tools, drywall, and insulation. We also offer I-Joist flooring systems and stock power tools, air tools, farm supplies, windows, doors, and thousands of fasteners. Our sales, support, and yard staff include knowledgeable, professional individuals with many years of hands-on experience. Learn more online at www.tancolumber.com.

About American Construction Source

American Construction Source is an LBM distributor with 70+ locations in 9 states serving the needs of custom home builders, repair & remodel contractors, and DIY consumers. ACS provides lumber and building materials businesses the resources, leverage, and focus to make their ideas happen. Recognizing the value and heritage of deep, local customer relationships as a strong foundation for growth, ACS’s best practices are designed to leverage shared strengths, drive operational excellence, and motivate performance to create a leading building products distributor with a national footprint and the industry’s best customer experience. ACS is backed by Angeles Equity Partners and Clearlake Capital Group. Learn more online at www.acs-lbm.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

Trenton Waterhouse at +1 623 523 1672 or email trent@acs-lbm.com