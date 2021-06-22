Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), a leading global provider of advanced contract research, development and manufacturing solutions, celebrates 30 years since its incorporation in Albany, New York. AMRI was founded by Thomas E. D’Ambra, Ph.D., who prepared the company’s first custom synthesis from an undergraduate organic chemistry laboratory at Siena College that was rented during the summer break.

Since that time, the company has grown beyond its research-based beginnings, broadening its portfolio of services, deepening its scientific capabilities and extending its geographic footprint. Today, AMRI employs more than 3,100 people in 21 locations around the world, providing expert services from R&D through commercial manufacturing. Its global team includes more than 600 chemists, 70 biologists, 225 senior scientists and approximately 400 quality and regulatory specialists. AMRI has 564 active patents and supports the production of more than 20 treatments included on the list of essential medicines from the World Health Organization.

“AMRI was founded on the belief that biopharmaceutical companies rarely run dry on ideas or innovation, but they often need additional resources from a trusted outsourcing provider that could help contribute to the health care needs of patients around the world,” said John Ratliff, chairman and CEO, AMRI. “So much has changed over the past 30 years and we’ve come a long way from that undergraduate lab near Albany. At the same time, we’ve stayed true to our mission to be a partner to our customers and improve patients’ lives. We are taking a moment’s pause to celebrate this important milestone and to honor our talented employees – past and present – who have made a difference for millions of patients over the years. I firmly believe that the next chapter in AMRI’s story will be even more exciting as we apply 30 years of experience and expertise to tomorrow’s innovations.”

AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing. Learn more at www.AMRIGlobal.com.

