Mars Growth Capital, a fund division of the Fintech company Liquidity and MUFG Fund, has announced today the closing of a $30M debt revolver financing agreement with Zetwerk, an Indian-American unicorn and business-to-business marketplace for manufacturing items that connects OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and EPC (engineering procurement construction) customers with manufacturing small-businesses and enterprises.

Zetwerk is a global manufacturing network that helps turn digital designs into physical manifestations, from simple items like pipes to complex products like aircraft engine parts. With a virtually unlimited range of production capacities and capabilities, Zetwerk makes anything possible: any specification, scale, category or geography. Zetwerk ensures the right match for specifications at competitive costs and lead times. It offers quality monitoring through indigenously developed technology that provides end-to-end transparency from purchase orders to delivery, eliminating uncertainties around quality, visibility, reliability, and under-utilized capacities.

Zetwerk has an opportunity to streamline an industry and create an ecosystem around manufacturing and compliance that doesn’t exist anywhere in the world by reducing companies’ production and tooling costs and time-to-market with world-class manufacturing, high-quality production, and supply chain services.

Zetwerk plans to utilize the capital to support its continued hyper-growth as it expands to new regions like SE Asia and the U.S. as well as new industries like defense and aerospace.

The funding facility increases Mars Growth’s already existing portfolio of SaaS, e-Commerce and platform companies.

The financing round was accomplished in a record time of less than two weeks from start to end, using Dynamics, Liquidity’s omni corporate credit machine learning platform.

“Zetwerk is a truly amazing company with lots of growth potential and impact in the global smart manufacturing market which is valued at $214B and is one of the most prominent startups in SE Asia,” said Yaron Primovich, Managing Director of Mars Growth Capital. “They’ve created their own category in the value chain of manufacturing parts and are proving immense impact with their core process and technology. Mars is pleased to participate in Zetwerk’s way to become a Unicorn.”

Ron Daniel, Founder of Mars Growth & Liquidity Capital also added: “We are excited to continue our mission to help grow and scale the global tech ecosystem through innovative technology and funding instruments such as Dynamics which enables us and our partners to deploy large size credit facilities in a heartbeat.

“Zetwerk is a prime example of how financing capital paired with technology category leaders in any region enables companies to get to the next level.”

Mars Growth is a joint venture between Liquidity Capital and MUFG. It offers tech startups a one-of-a-kind funding alternative, enabling them to double down on their hyper-growth without giving up equity. Its trajectory-based funding model allows them to work with startups and growth-stage companies side-by-side, taking on financial risk. Part of the Liquidity funds arm, Mars Growth invests in SaaS providers that demonstrate over $3M in ARR and 30% year-over-year growth, with an average ticket size of $3M-$100M.

