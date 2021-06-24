Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Fivetran, a company that automates connectors to sync data into data warehouses, today announced that it acquired Teleport Data, a platform designed to improve reliability and performance in database replication. Teleport Data’s technology will launch as Fivetran Teleport Sync later this year, which will move only changed data without requiring access to secure binary log files.

When trying to transfer data from a source location to a data warehouse, it can be difficult to track changes and ensure data quality. Current solutions like snapshots, which capture that data at a point in time, are slow and inherently not in real time. That’s problematic, as enterprises face an explosion of data that’s often hard to assess for insights due to the acceleration of digital transformations spurred by the pandemic.

Access to secure database binary log files is usually required to ship database changes to another target system — a method that can be hard to configure, requires specialized security access, and is error-prone. By contrast, Fivetran Teleport Sync offers a code-free method to set up historical analysis, improving on throughput with less database overhead compared with logs, timestamp columns to indicate changes, or primary keys in illogical tables.

Fivetran CEO George Fraser, who personally discovered Teleport Data through a Slack data community, says that the technology will help Fivetran to develop new replication technologies toward its mission of making access to data “as simple and reliable as electricity.” In a press release, Fraser added, “[Teleport Data offers a] method that had not been previously considered. It proved to be a very innovative invention and it will serve our customers well.”

Platform growth

In addition to Teleport Sync, Fivetran is introducing a number of other database replication enhancements including history mode, which records every version of each record in a source table to the corresponding table in a destination. The company also says it’s continuing to deliver speed improvements, some of which were enabled by data extraction improvements to processing and load optimizations.

“Teleport Data is another example of Fivetran’s singular ability to address the challenges enterprises now face as they undergo digital transformations, where speed is a core requirement in accessing, analyzing, and deploying the latest data,” Bob Muglia, former Snowflake CEO and Microsoft president, said in a statement. “Fivetran is once again showing itself to be the extract, load, and transform leader, innovating so that customers of all sizes have access to actionable data at any time.”

Fivetran’s purchase of Teleport Data comes after the former company attained unicorn status with a $1.2 billion post-money valuation in June 2020. Oakland, California-based Fivetran, which was founded in 2013 by Fraser and Taylor Brown, was conceived as a system to provide data visualizations but struggled to take off until it pivoted to focusing on automating data integration. While Fivetran isn’t yet profitable, annual recurring revenue was up 129% to $30 million in the fiscal year ending in May. The startup now has over 1,100 customers and more than 350 employees.