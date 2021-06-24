Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Partnership Maximizes Revenue for Publishers While Protecting the Digital Advertising Ecosystem from Fraud

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 24, 2021–

Rise, a SaaS-based video technology and monetization solution for desktop and mobile, and HUMAN Security, Inc. (formerly White Ops), the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, today announced a partnership that will help set a new standard in the video advertising industry. The partnership enables Rise to provide its publishers with the peace of mind they need while the company’s full video tech stack enables customers to meet their ROI goals in a totally secure and human environment.

Sophisticated bots pose a significantly increasing threat to the whole video supply chain and ecosystem. By leveraging HUMAN’s Human Verification Engine™, Rise can verify human digital interactions, defeating the bots of today and tomorrow. Rise will be able to detect and analyze its publishers’ traffic in real time for potential fraudulent behavior-providing detection deployment methodologies to publishers for enhanced detection and analysis processes. What’s more, Rise delivers related platform-generated data on internet activity via customer-selected reporting methods.

“As one of the fastest growing video tech and monetization solutions for premium publishers, Rise has observed a surge in online fraudulent activities and cyberattacks that put businesses in danger. We are excited to provide our partners with HUMAN’s powerful, best-in-class solution that will protect and secure them as they grow their audience base,” commented Tal Shaked, Rise’s Chief Business Officer.

Rise also joins the Human Collective, a new program designed to protect the digital advertising ecosystem from the impacts of fraud by bringing together organizations across the digital advertising ecosystem committed to combating cybercrime by raising the consequences and practical cost of fraud through shared resources and cooperation.

“To sustain its growth, digital advertising, especially CTV advertising, needs a trusted marketplace built through enterprise level protection, collaboration and strong partnerships,” said HUMAN VP of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances Ellie Windle. “Protecting advertising investments and securing transactions is an ecosystem-wide problem. This partnership with Rise strengthens HUMAN’s ability to fight sophisticated cybercrime, and Rise’s participation in the Human Collective empowers us to work as a network to create a more trusted environment for digital advertising.”

Earlier this year, HUMAN and members of the Human Collective disrupted PARETO, the most sophisticated connected TV fraud operation ever uncovered. At its height, the botnet used dozens of mobile apps to impersonate or spoof more than 6,000 CTV apps, accounting for an average of 650 million ad requests every day. The Collective’s members worked in concert to act against the botnet and its operators, demonstrating the importance of a shared value set for the digital advertising ecosystem.

Today, HUMAN verifies the humanity of more than 10 trillion digital interactions per week, offering enterprises a platform with unmatched visibility into fraudulent activity across the Internet. HUMAN achieves this scale through its continued expansion in cybersecurity, now offering a suite of products to protect the complete digital customer journey: Advertising Integrity, Marketing Integrity, and Application Integrity. With new partners and enterprises now able to leverage the Human Verification Engine, comes an even deeper understanding of the cybercrime landscape, enabling HUMAN to adapt continuously, staying ahead of adversaries and offering their clients collective protection against threat models they have yet to encounter.

To learn more about HUMAN’s solutions or the Human Collective, please visit www.humansecurity.com.

###

About Rise

Rise, a SaaS-based video technology and monetization solution for desktop and mobile, empowers publishers to reach the right audience and give them the best possible video experience. Through the power of Rise’s video stack, which includes our ad server, advanced player, rich content libraries, and strong marketplace, publishers create higher revenue through advertising. We leverage our rock-solid brand, agency relationships, and leading in-house technology to provide an engaging user experience and optimize your digital assets.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human. We have the most advanced Human Verification Engine that protects applications, APIs and digital media from bot attacks, preventing losses and improving the digital experience for real humans. Today we verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005584/en/

HUMAN Press Contact:

Ellyn Kirtley

Communications Manager, PR/AR

ellyn.kirtley@humansecurity.com

775.342.7063

Kate Connors

PAN Communications for HUMAN

Phone: 617.502.4346

PANhuman@pancomm.com