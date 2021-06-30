Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Seasoned leaders Dr. Xu Miao and Brian Hollinger to accelerate the next phase of HR technology transformation and business growth for Celential.ai

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 30, 2021–

Celential.ai, a leading AI-driven, human-assisted virtual recruiting service, today announced it has named Dr. Xu Miao its Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Brian Hollinger its Vice President of Sales. The company is also expanding its Virtual Recruiter service into the sales recruiting vertical, built upon the success in technical recruiting. This announcement comes on the heels of Celential.ai’s $9.5M Series A funding round, led by GSR Ventures, to propel its technology development and go-to-market strategy for a cost-effective, frictionless talent sourcing experience.

Celential.ai appoints Dr. Xu Miao as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Brian Hollinger as Vice President of Sales. The company is also expanding its AI-powered Virtual Recruiter service into the sales recruiting vertical, built upon success in technical recruiting. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Xu Miao, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence

“We are excited to have Xu on our team. Xu has a rare combination of top-notch AI expertise, extensive experience in commercial applications, leadership, and entrepreneurial bent. He will play a critical role to accelerate the advancement of our AI platform and overall solutions,” said Andrew Dong, Co-Founder, President, and CTO of Celential.ai.

Dr. Xu Miao is an accomplished machine learning researcher and practitioner with deep industry experience across human resources, IT, and financial services. Previously, he led AI strategy and technology development in multiple startups and contributed to important research and software advancements at Linkedin and Microsoft. Miao received his Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Washington.

“Celential.ai is a respectable pioneer and leader in the mission to build a high-quality virtual recruiting service through human-in-loop AI,” said Miao, VP of AI at Celential.ai. “I was first pitched by Celential.ai’s Virtual Recruiter as a candidate for their client and was immediately intrigued by its intelligence. I am very excited to join the team and help bring the technology to the next level.”

Brian Hollinger, Vice President of Sales

“Brian has a proven track record of success in building and scaling GTM teams at high-growth startups, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Amer Akhtar, CEO of Celential.ai. “The demand for our unique service is unprecedented as customers face a talent shortage. Brian’s leadership is key to grow our sales team and capitalize on the market opportunity.”

Brian Hollinger joins Celential.ai with 15+ years of experience in SaaS sales. He has been foundational to teams ranging from product-led growth companies like Sliderocket (acquired by VMware) to global enterprise sales organizations at Leanplum. In his new role, Hollinger will define and execute a repeatable sales process while growing the sales team 10x by the end of the year.

“The talent crisis is the single biggest threat growing companies face today. I was inspired to join Celential.ai by the founding team’s deep understanding of this issue and the multidimensional AI application that has been developed to address it at scale,” said Hollinger, VP of Sales of Celential.ai. “Once I dove into how successful Celential.ai customers have been with the service, I knew I had to be part of this moment to help create a globally disruptive organization.”

New Virtual Sales Recruiting Service

Celential.ai is now expanding its Virtual Recruiter service to help companies small and large find top-notch, diverse sales professionals. Celential.ai’s substantial groundwork in its AI platform combined with a vertical-focused design enables its entry into new markets with minimal effort. The new service was developed in a short three months in response to strong interest from customers who had benefited from a significant improvement in their engineering talent pipeline.

“Our success in quickly expanding the solution to a new and large vertical is a great testament to the strength of our unique platform and approach,” said Dong. “We’ll continue to respond to the market needs and tackle additional verticals in the future.”

About Celential.ai

Celential.ai transforms how organizations hire and retain a diverse workforce with Virtual Recruiter, an AI-driven and human-assisted recruiting service that provides hiring managers with engaged, high-quality talent. It currently focuses on solving the top-of-the-funnel talent sourcing problem for technical and sales recruiting. Celential.ai’s Virtual Recruiter service uses precision matching and 360-degree mutual-fit assessment, simulating human experts, to match candidates to job openings from its graph of over 5 million engineers and salespeople in the U.S. and Canada. Virtual Recruiter then engages qualified candidates through AI-driven automated and personalized communication before delivering skilled and engaged candidates in a matter of days. For more information, visit https://www.celential.ai

