After what feels like a lifetime of lockdowns, restrictions, and hitting pause on life, things are slowly returning to normal. And frankly, we couldn’t be happier. During this global pandemic, countless businesses all over the world introduced hiring freezes, furlough schemes and had to make some tough decisions. But there has been a shift, and we have front row seats. The world is returning to work, and this has resulted in some pretty amazing companies setting off on hiring sprees, with growth ambitions for the next few months.

And that’s what brings us here today. We wanted to shine a bit of a spotlight on three brilliant jobs that are open right now, and give you a bit of cool information about them.

Core Hosts are the heart and soul of Airbnb and their truest differentiator. Hosts are the brand and enable amazing travel experiences for guests. They are ordinary people who had the courage to share their primary and secondary homes with complete strangers across the world.

As a senior technical individual contributor, you will partner closely with the CTO of Hosting and senior leaders across the broader technical organization. Although you will be at one of the highest levels of seniority, all individual contributors at Airbnb are Software Engineers which means we expect you to be hands on and contribute code.

The successful candidate will define overall technical architecture for major parts of the Hosting business, and architect large-scale reliable systems to support continuous growth of the business. They will also influence the organization, engineering leaders, product managers, and the business to develop a unified approach to overall Hosting architecture.

Apex Tech Solution is looking for a System Administrator to maintain, upgrade, and manage their software, hardware, and networks. Resourcefulness is a necessary skill in this role. You should be able to diagnose and resolve problems quickly. You should have the patience to communicate with a variety of interdisciplinary teams and users. Your goal will be to ensure that their technology infrastructure runs smoothly and efficiently.

The successful candidate will be responsible for installing and configuring software and hardware, managing network servers, and technology tools. They will monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements, and also take the lead on troubleshooting issues and outages. In order to be successful in this role, you will need to have proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator, or similar role, along with extensive experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN), and patch management. Knowledge of system security (e.g. intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery is also a plus.

Everyone at Airbnb thinks about trust, but this team obsesses over it daily. At the core of trust is safety, and they spend a significant amount of their time and energy keeping the community safe. The Trust Org is responsible for protecting the Airbnb community and platform from fraud while also ensuring that hosts, guests, homes, and experiences meet high standards. They constantly work to fight against online and offline fraud. They also work on the onboarding and screening of users, and think about complex topics such as identity to ensure that every interaction with Airbnb helps build trust. Trust Engineering within the Trust Org is responsible for the technology vision and development of a complex stack that runs on every key interaction on the platform.

They’re looking for a senior staff engineer to join their Foundational Modeling team (part of Trust Engineering) that is responsible for a Machine Learning Platform, a core capability that enables Trust product teams to build machine learning solutions to stop bad actors from doing bad things on Airbnb. As a senior staff engineer on the Foundational Modeling team, you will help keep Airbnb users safe by working across diverse teams and systems to enable sophisticated safety strategies. You are eager to understand complex systems top to bottom and thrive working across technologies and codebases.