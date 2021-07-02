Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

The Raspberry Pi single board microcomputer is one of the most versatile DIY electronics components ever built. You can use one to control how a lamp reacts based on local air quality. Or use it to drive a mini fighting robot. Or train it to trade crypto.

And once it’s teamed up with the streamlined resources of the Robot Operating System (ROS), the sky is truly the limit in creating automated machines and other incredible functions that were science fiction just a few years ago.

The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle puts all that learning on the table, introducing users to the principles of programming, robotics, electronics, and more, all while building cool projects that reinforce the opportunities these new technologies represent.

Over 15 courses with almost 40 hours of intensive training, this collection digs into the Pi and ROS2, guiding students from a beginner understanding of these tools through a handful of projects that really show off the true potential of this work.

The Complete Raspberry Pi Bootcamp is a great chance to get your feet wet, introducing first-time users to the Pi, creating a complete Pi program, then advancing to use it with some other practical examples. And even if you don’t have a Pi, the course explains how to simulate the board in your operating system so you can do the work without even having a Pi of your own.

That training is followed by a handful of project-based courses, each illuminating a different area of potential growth for your programming and robotics skills. Courses delve into how to use a Pi to build an automated smart dustbin from scratch, how to make an easy Pi-powered home smart mirror, how to create your own GPS tracking system, and what it takes to make your own obstacle-avoiding robot and a smart security camera.

This package also includes several courses dedicated to ROS2, starting with the aptly named ROS2 For Beginners. There’s even training here on how to make your own working and secure Internet of Things creations with the help of some Python coding knowledge.

While this collection would usually cost around $2,400 to purchase separately, everything in The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle is available now for just over $3 per course at $49.99.

