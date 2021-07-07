Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Monday, July 12, 2021 – 9:40 am – 10:05 am (America/Los Angeles)

Constructively disrupting supply chain & retail execution: How Procter & Gamble is leveraging AI to do this – and what you can learn from it.

P&G leverages data and applied machine learning to constructively disrupt their business and fuel their integrated growth strategy. Their algorithmic digital solutions allow them to better engage with their consumers, partner with retailers to grow their categories, create superior product experiences, and increase the resiliency and efficiency of their operations. This requires advanced machine learning algorithmic capabilities, the data and automation foundations to exploit them, and business culture to embed AI into decision processes and ways of working.

As an example, P&G leverages data and analytics capabilities to improve on-shelf availability across the physical and digital shelf. Their teams embed smart algorithms into key points of their supply chain to proactively identify out-of-stock conditions and send actionable alerts to their Supply Chain and Sales teams. AI algorithms ensure they have the right assortment of products in the right stores to serve consumers. The pro-active insights delivered to their business teams enable them to ensure that the right products are on the shelf when and where consumers want to shop for them.

Hear from Guy Peri, the Chief Data & Analytics Officer of P&G on how they went about implementing this and other data & AI-powered solutions and the technical, organizational, and business lessons learned from them.

Speakers:

Guy Peri, Chief Data & Analytics Officer – Procter & Gamble

Jaime Fitzgibbon, Founder, and CEO – Ren.ai.ssance Insights

Thursday, July 15, 2021 – 9:40 am – 10:05 am (America/Los Angeles)

More Power to AI; How Duke Energy used computer vision and robots to improve processes and cut costs by $74M

Duke Energy wanted to explore emerging data science tools to tackle some of the utility industry’s biggest issues – flat growth, rising costs, and potential disruptors. In 2015, the company’s drone team started flying advanced drones with infrared cameras to capture thermal imagery designed to detect solar panel faults. Previously, field technicians in protective gear walked around solar farms and attached leads to energized panels to evaluate solar panel output – a process that could take weeks to complete. However, this still left the manual effort of humans having to process large quantities of images to identify the faulty panels. While looking for AI solutions to develop, Duke Energy decided to combine computer vision with drone flights to inspect solar panels. AI models, coined Mobile Observation Vehicle and Equipment Solutions (MOVEs), were developed to process these images in minutes and successfully identify faulty panels. With an overall 91% accuracy, the model saved the company nearly 9,000 hours of work in 2020.

With the success of the AI model for drone images, the company created a one-stop shop with a sole focus on AI solutions. With a broad team of data scientists, AI specialists, and the Machine Learning Ops team, Duke Energy’s digital transformation program takes ideas from development to deployment. The company is now using AI to improve the customer experience, enable predictive maintenance, schedule crews more efficiently and automate repetitive, time-consuming, or dangerous work. Since the outset of its digital transformation program in 2018, the company has achieved $73.8 million, launched 39 products, and saved more than 385,000 man-hours. Duke Energy’s Chief Transformation Officer will talk about the business, technology, and organizational challenges it faced in the digital transformation journey and how AI is helping to accelerate business transformation for a better customer experience.

Speakers:

Bonnie Titone, CIO – Duke Energy

Hari Sivaraman, Head of AI Content Strategy – VentureBeat

