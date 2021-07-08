Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Are you looking for a new job at the moment? We have some great news — loads of brilliant companies are hiring this summer, all over the U.S. and beyond. This week, we wanted to highlight some really cool companies that are planning hiring sprees in the coming months.

Check them out and be sure to apply if they’re your scene.

At Rheaply, they’re building technology to enable organizations to achieve full utilization of their physical assets, thereby reducing costs and waste by keeping valuable resources in circulation.

Launched in 2016, Rheaply’s Asset Exchange Manager (AxM) is the easiest way that professionals share materials and resources with anyone in their industry. By connecting leading research institutions, Fortune 500 companies, government, school systems, nonprofits, startups, and other organizations in between, Rheaply is creating a shared economy for innovation.

Rheaply is a great place to work, offering all employees great perks and benefits. You can ensure that you’ll be paid fairly for your work and on par with industry standards. Whether you want some time to travel or just need a day off, their unlimited (yep, you read that right) PTO policy grants you the freedom to do so. They offer great insurance coverage for you and your family — at little to no premium cost for you! On top of all that, they want their employees to be at the top of their game. A wide variety of continuing education opportunities are covered by the company.

Keep a close eye on their careers page for exciting opportunities.

Workday came about by asking some pretty simple questions. Why is enterprise software so hard to use? What do businesses need to support change? And how can people have more time back for what really matters? This curiosity led to the creation of something new — a finance, HR, and planning system that evolves as business evolves, and a company that’s out to do right by employees, customers, and the world. Workday partners closely with their customers to understand their needs. Then they innovate like crazy to give them the technology to get there. Together, they’re shaping the future of work.

At Workday, they value inclusion, belonging, and equity. Find out what we’re doing to build a more equitable workplace and world. At Workday, employees have been number one — since day one. Their founders knew that a unique corporate culture would differentiate them and serve as a foundation for success. They set out to create an amazing workplace for all. One where everyone is valued, heard, inspired, and encouraged to bring their full selves to work. It’s what Workday life is all about.

Interested in joining the Workday ranks? Pop over to their page now and learn more!

Rock Content creates innovative marketing solutions and services designed to build content experiences at scale. They help brands drive revenue and build awareness by unleashing collaboration with Studio, their marketing resource management platform; connecting marketers with a global network of vetted creative talent, so they can efficiently scale their content creation; and delivering premium experiences to their audience by using Ion, their platform to create and publish premium interactive experiences, and Stage, their world-class WordPress hosting created for marketers.

Rock Content exists to enable growth opportunities for customers and creative talent networks. They are a mission-driven, culture-first company, where they know people are their number one resource. They work hard to live their culture in practice, guided by five core values, which they all work together to preserve: learn, teach, solve, grow, and collaborate. But success is not only measured by economic returns — their business growth allows them to execute on their mission, and that’s why they care about it. Right now, the Rock Content family is a team of over 400 Rockers in 20 countries, achieving this goal together. 2021 is looking to be a big year for Rock Content, so keep a close eye on them.