Aerospace, Defense, and Space Sector Executive to Leverage International Strategy and Business Development, Government Relations, and Merger Integration Experience to Help Drive Growth

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced Stephen O’Bryan has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Primus Aerospace (“Primus”). The addition of Mr. O’Bryan to the Board is an important step in support of Primus’ desire to become the premier provider of complex precision components and integrated assemblies for the aerospace, defense, and space (“AD&S”) sectors. Primus serves several of the premier AD&S prime contractors and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for many of the National Defense Strategy’s most strategic platforms and programs.

“Steve has deep expertise in aerospace and defense, first as a career naval aviator, and then as an executive at defense prime contractors. We believe his experience in strategy and business development makes him an ideal partner for Primus and Angeles as we execute the next phase of growth for the company,” said Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Angeles. “We are thrilled to have Steve join us on the Board and look forward to him playing an important role with Primus going forward.”

Stephen O’Bryan brings to Primus more than 30 years of experience in global strategy, international business development, government relations, legislative affairs, complex integrations, and attracting top-tier talent in the AD&S sectors. Mr. O’Bryan currently serves as the Executive Director of GBD Defense Group and previously served as Corporate SVP and Chief Business Development Officer of L3Harris. Before L3Harris, Mr. O’Bryan spent 14 years in senior executive roles at Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Lockheed Martin International, and led program integration globally for the F-35 fifth-generation Joint Strike Fighter. He served more than two decades as a U.S. Naval Officer, Commander, and F/A-18 pilot, including assignments at the Navy Fighter Weapons School, the Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program (“TOPGUN”), and two tours with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Stephen O’Bryan earned an MBA from the SMU Cox School of Business, graduated from the Naval War College, and earned a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University.

“I look forward to partnering with Primus to help scale the business,” said Stephen O’Bryan. “Randy Brodsky and his team have built a company recognized for its high-quality products and engineering capabilities, which have enabled it to consistently secure new business on premier defense and space programs.”

“We are excited to welcome Steve to the Primus Board,” said Randy Brodsky, CEO of Primus Aerospace. “We believe his depth of experience as a proven leader in our sector will be immensely valuable as we grow our business.”

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Primus Aerospace

Founded in 1998, Primus delivers complex products, including hypersonics for defense, heavy launch and rockets for space, low Earth orbit satellite communications (LEO/SATCOM), and avionics for commercial aerospace top airframers. The company’s proficiency with exotic and hard metals has enabled it to manufacture high-complexity, tight-tolerance parts and subassemblies for Boeing, General Dynamics, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and other leading original equipment manufacturers. Value-added services include exotic alloys expertise, engineering design support, component manufacturing, assembly and integration, and complete build-to-print program management. The experienced team at Primus is dedicated to innovation and differentiated by service quality, efficiency, and value engineering.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005097/en/

