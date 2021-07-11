Join AI & data leaders at Transform 2021 on July 12th for the AI/ML Automation Technology Summit. Register today.

New Brand Reinforces Commitment to Ongoing Expansion of Expertise, Capabilities and Contributions to Health Care

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 12, 2021–

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), a leading global contract research, development and manufacturing organization serving the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, today announced that it is changing its name to Curia, effective July 12, 2021. The new name reinforces the company’s strategic positioning as an end-to-end global CDMO, applying its scientific expertise and extensive capabilities from research and development (R&D) through to commercial manufacturing to enable its pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers to advance important new products that improve lives. Along with the name change, the company is introducing a new brand identity including a new website: CuriaGlobal.com.

The name Curia is derived from a Latin word for purposeful assembly and references Curia’s patient-inspired mission. The company recently celebrated three decades of growth since its founding in Albany, New York. Today, Curia offers a global suite of R&D and commercial manufacturing capabilities, with industry-leading expertise to help its customers accelerate the journey from idea to impact. Curia employs more than 3,000 people in 21 locations around the world, including more than 600 chemists, 70 biologists, 225 senior scientists and approximately 400 quality and regulatory specialists. The company’s ongoing commitment to science that scales is demonstrated by its 564 active patents and its production of more than 20 treatments included on the list of essential medicines from the World Health Organization.

“Our new name reflects the assembled deep expertise of our people, the breadth of our products, services and solutions, and our relentless determination to help customers advance from curiosity to cure,” said Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff. “Our new brand honors our foundation in research and innovation while creating a platform for our ambitions of life-changing science so we can make ever-growing contributions to improving patients’ lives. Over the past three decades we have broadened and deepened our capabilities to become a leading provider of CDMO solutions. Today marks the beginning of the next chapter in our history.”

