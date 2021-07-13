Join executive leaders at the Data, Analytics, & Intelligent Automation Summit, presented by Accenture. Watch now!

Version 3.3 To Help Builders Scale and Increase Efficiency by Packaging & Repurposing Website Components

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 13, 2021–

Elementor, the leading WordPress website builder platform powering a vast professional community of Web creators, and is used on more than 8 million websites, has unveiled full website kits designed to help designers and developers streamline their website creation process. The new ability to import and export the kits improves workflows, efficiency, and execution speed of web creation projects.

The latest version, Elementor 3.3, features all the tools new and existing users need in order to maximize the building blocks from other projects built on WordPress with Elementor. Once you export an Elementor website kit, a one-click process results in a zip file that contains all the individual pages, settings, and components. These files can then be instantly imported to any new or existing website, giving professionals the ideal blueprint for future design projects.

This is extremely useful for professional creators, studios, and agencies who are looking to establish a standard for specific categories of websites. Professionals will now be able to cut through production time by keeping a stock of ready-made kits for business websites, online stores, portfolios, and so on, allowing them to focus on creating the best product for their clients.

Besides the complete website kit, the new release features the Kits Library, helping users access full website templates from various categories for a wide array of industries. Elementor has partnered with Envato, the leading online marketplace for creative assets, to expand its kit library and deliver to users an enhanced offering of over a thousand website kits built specifically for Elementor through Themeforest.

Elementor Vice President of Product Marketing Eran Alon remarks, “we are always looking to remove barriers that restrict web creators. The ability to have immediate access to your best ideas will allow professionals to deliver greater value to their customers. With full website kits, creators can hit the ground running with new projects and focus on their customers’ needs. This latest release will unleash a whole new level of productivity and creativity, setting new standards for today’s web.”

About Elementor

Founded in 2016, Elementor is the leading WordPress website building solution that features code-free site creation. With users in 152 markets, including marketers, website developers, designers, freelancers, and more, Elementor is now powering 5.5% of websites worldwide. The open-source platform is designed to streamline the process of building a web presence, helping business owners reach their potential by focusing all their efforts on creative and business processes.

