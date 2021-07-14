Join executive leaders at the Conversational AI & Intelligent AI Assistants Summit, presented by Five9. Watch now!

Global Industry Executive Plans to Leverage On-Site Healthcare Services Experience to Help Drive Growth and Continued Excellence in Service Delivery

LOS ANGELES & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 14, 2021–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced the appointment of Debbie White to the Board of Directors of Xanitos. Naming Ms. White to the Board adds an experienced industry executive to help steer Xanitos’ strategic plan to become the premier specialty provider of environmental services (EVS), patient transport, and linen services to hospitals and other acute care settings nationwide.

“Ms. White’s broad business leadership experience as a chief executive, financial executive, public company director, and strategic consultant, combined with her deep on-site services background in Europe and the United States, make her an ideal partner for Xanitos and Angeles as we target the next phase of growth for the company,” said Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “We are thrilled to have Debbie join the Board and look forward to her playing an important role with Xanitos going forward.”

Ms. White brings to Xanitos more than 35 years of experience in strategy, operations, and finance, primarily in on-site services businesses. Ms. White previously served as Group CEO of Interserve Group (LSE: IRV). Before Interserve, Ms. White spent 13 years in senior executive roles at Sodexo SA (Euronext: SW), where she served as the global CEO of both the Healthcare and Government business units. At Interserve and Sodexo, she improved operational performance and drove growth through a focus on simplification and standardization, employee engagement, and a deep understanding of clients’ changing expectations. Ms. White also served on Sodexo’s global team that promoted the development of women across the company and was inducted into the industry’s Women 1st Top 100 Club, which highlights the female role models and leaders who have achieved success at the highest levels.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. White worked with the UK government to help establish COVID-19 testing facilities across the nation. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for PAVmed (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) and Howden Joinery Group PLC (LSE: HWDN). She is a trustee of Wellbeing of Women, a UK charity that invests in medical research and development of specialist clinicians in women’s health. Ms. White recently served as a strategic consultant to Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., a UK biotechnology company that develops and commercializes DNA/RNA sequencing technologies.

Ms. White previously served as a Director at PWC Consulting, advising a range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, on integration, financial performance improvement, and post-merger integration. She served for 13 years in various financial and strategic roles at AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). Ms. White began her career as a senior tax advisor at Arthur Andersen & Co. after receiving her master’s degree in Economics from Cambridge University.

“I am excited to work with the Xanitos team to scale the business to achieve a national leadership position in the sector. Dave Crothall and his team have built a company recognized for its high quality of service and dedication to providing excellent patient care support services. Their mission-driven culture and dedication to client satisfaction set them apart,” said Debbie White, Director of Xanitos. “I look forward to helping Xanitos grow and expand on their mission to improve patient care, helping save lives.”

“We are excited to welcome Ms. White to the Xanitos board,” said Dave Crothall, CEO of Xanitos. “We believe her depth of experience as a proven leader in our sector will be immensely valuable as we scale our business.”

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Xanitos

Founded in 2008 by Graeme Crothall, Xanitos provides hospital housekeeping, patient transport, and linen services to hospitals and other acute care settings nationwide. Xanitos is differentiated by its XRO® System in which dirt, dust, and pathogens are removed from the hospital, creating a cleaner and safer environment. As a quality- and service-oriented company, Xanitos continues to apply the same principles of retaining and growing its team to retaining and growing its hospital partnerships. Xanitos’ passion is helping to save lives and partnering with client hospitals to deliver the best possible environment of care for patients. Learn more online at www.xanitos.com.

