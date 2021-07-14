Join executive leaders at the Data, Analytics, & Intelligent Automation Summit, presented by Accenture. Watch now!

Ask most digital marketers about the most valuable tools they depend on for doing their jobs and you’ll undoubtedly hear a lot about Google Analytics. It’s the undisputed king of web analysis features, with over 85 percent of site owners who report using a tool to track web traffic saying they’re regular Google Analytics users.

That’s because GA brings a loaded arsenal of web traffic and user engagement analysis weapons to any user, offering ultra-precise information about the wants, needs, and behaviors of everyone from casual site visitors to your deepest hardcore users.

Of course, with all that information at your fingertips, understanding it all can take some training. With the Google Analytics Master Class Bundle, users can find out exactly what all those stats mean, how to find just the information needed from all that raw data, and how to use it to make better, smarter decisions about a website and the business around it.

This one-stop destination to better web results includes five courses packed with 12 hours of material that can turn inexperienced GA users into absolute analytics pros in a heartbeat.

The instruction starts with Google Analytics, Google Analytics for Beginners: Hands-On Training Course, and Google Analytics Course. Together, these three courses serve as the backbone of any GA education, beginning with setting up a GA account and maneuvering around its dashboard and other controls, up through organizational tools to help group and interpret numbers with an accuracy that would have been virtually unthinkable even a decade ago.

With a firm command of using Google Analytics, these courses also explore what questions GA data can answer, then how to run those processes around your own site or business to unlock what’s really happening when a customer engages with your enterprise online.

Meanwhile, Marketing Analytics in Google Data Studio explores Data Studio, GA’s newest, even more geektastic brother app with even more customization options for your data. Finally,

Google Analytics Certification: Become Certified and Earn More includes a collection of practice questions and other key training material geared toward acing the official Google Analytics certification exam on your first try at becoming a credentialed data analysis master.

The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle features nearly $1,000 worth of intensive GA training, but with the current deal, it’s barely more than lunch at a chain restaurant, only $20 while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.