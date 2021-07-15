Join executive leaders at the AI at the Edge & IoT Summit. Watch now!

Maybe you’ve got a killer app idea that you’ve always wanted to bring to life. Or maybe it’s time to turn a business or business website into a true mobile app experience as well. Either way, some questions are going to need to be answered.

Do you build natively or take the hybrid approach? How do you accomplish all of your app wants and needs on both the iOS and Android platforms? And ultimately, how do you make sure the app is reaching the widest possible audience for your product?

The Complete Mobile and App Development Bundle can help app creators answer those questions and more, even if they’ve never stepped up to create an app before. From a first-time builder to experienced app creators, this nine-course, 70-plus hour collection of training will help get an app idea off the ground and built so each audience can enjoy the best possible experience with both the app and the product itself.

The Android audience accounts for almost 80 percent of the global app using the public, so the three-part Android Development Course collection can start your app creation off right. Over these courses, learners will get their first actual practice building an app themselves, crafting a pair of app projects while also learning SQLite and the full impact of using databases in your app builds.

From there, the practice reinforces the new knowledge with 10 different real-world Android app projects, including building an MP3 player, a photo album, a calculator, a balloon game, and more.

While Android has the volume, iOS often has the cool cache, so the iOS 14 and Swift 5: The Complete iOS App Development Course expands the app-building abilities to also create in the Apple environment. For first-time users, this course walks learners through how to make cool apps for iOS 14 using Apple’s proprietary Swift 5 programming language. The trip through tackling routing, storyboarding designs, running simulators, and more isn’t always easy, but by the time students are finished, they’ve created actual working iOS apps that can then be applied to all their future builds.

Once learners are through the Android and iOS basics, there’s still plenty more to learn, with five more courses examining areas like Java programming, using React Native, Git, and GitHub, as well as other important app-building tools like Dart and Flutter.

The Complete Mobile and App Development Bundle is a mini-graduate program in itself — and a whole lot less at about $5 per course. Regularly almost $1,800, this collection is on sale now for only $44.99.

