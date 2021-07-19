All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

With over two decades of healthcare SaaS leadership, Madigan will helm Komodo’s commercial strategy as the company continues to scale

July 19, 2021

Komodo Health announced today that Bill Madigan has been appointed as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With more than 25 years of experience commercializing software and services in healthcare and life sciences, Madigan will oversee Komodo’s customer-facing team and shape its commercial strategy.

Bill Madigan, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Komodo Health (Photo: Mark Wilson Images)

Madigan brings a track record of expertise, entrepreneurship, and innovation in healthcare technology. Prior to Komodo, he held several leadership roles across Optum’s healthcare and life sciences business units, where he expanded Optum’s work with the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and drove revenue growth in the provider analytics business. He previously served as CRO of Cervello, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of its sales, marketing, and channel partner development, helping drive industry recognition as one of the fastest growing companies for three consecutive years.

“We are delighted to welcome Bill to the Komodo Health team as CRO,” said Web Sun, co-founder and president, Komodo Health. “Bill brings a demonstrated record for identifying key business drivers and creating consensus across complex organizations to achieve rapid, sustainable growth. Even more, Bill embodies Komodo’s values, making him an ideal leader to shape our strategy, build our talent, and rapidly grow our business in service of our mission to better understand and reduce disease burden.”

Built on top of the Healthcare Map™, Komodo’s solutions allow customers to identify gaps in care, address unmet patient needs, and improve provider engagement. By linking together formerly fragmented datasets to provide a longitudinal view of the entire patient journey, Komodo’s flexible cloud architecture is built to support the ever-changing needs of its healthcare customers and answer the complex questions facing the industry, across life sciences, payers and providers.

“With the Healthcare Map as our foundation, Komodo is establishing the new standard for healthcare data and generating powerful analytics across the entire healthcare ecosystem,” said newly appointed CRO Madigan. “The entire industry can benefit from this connected, software-first approach to data, and I am thrilled to be joining the company that is disrupting the status quo. Komodo faces an exciting opportunity to grow its impact and I look forward to leading the commercial teams through this next chapter.”

Madigan holds a master’s in business, technology, and finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University and brings expertise spanning product development, client services, sales, marketing, and channel partner development teams across healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, and CPG.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health believes that smarter, more innovative use of data and analytics is essential for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced data science techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map™, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 325 million patients. We empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders – life science companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others – to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit www.komodohealth.com.

