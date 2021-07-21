There’s no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Learn what employees expect in the new normal, and how you can keep a competitive edge.

Aerospace, Defense, and Space Sector Executive to Leverage Financial, Operational, and Integration Experience to Help Drive Growth

LOS ANGELES & LAKEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 21, 2021–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced John Chalaris has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Primus Aerospace (“Primus”). The addition of Mr. Chalaris to the Primus Board is the latest step to support the company’s strategic plan targeting the aerospace, defense, and space (“AD&S”) sectors’ requirements for complex precision components and integrated assemblies designed for near-peer threat applications. Primus serves several of the premier AD&S prime contractors and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for many of the National Defense Strategy’s most strategic platforms and programs.

John Chalaris (Photo: Business Wire)

“John’s executive leadership experience across finance, M&A, operations, IT, and HR in the AD&S sectors make him a valuable partner to Primus and Angeles as we target the next phase of growth for the company,” said Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Angeles. “We’ve enjoyed working with John over the past several years and look forward to him playing a key role with Primus.“

Mr. Chalaris brings to Primus more than 35 years of experience leading finance, M&A, information technology, and human resources functions at public and privately held companies serving primarily the industrial and AD&S sectors. John previously served in CFO roles at FMI, TurbineAero, DYNAMO Aviation, Wencor Group, DeCrane Aerospace, Wesco Aircraft, and Landmark Aviation. He also served as CFO of GE Aircraft Accessories.

John Chalaris earned an MBA from the California State University, Los Angeles, and graduated with a BSBA in Accounting and an associate degree in Data Processing from Ambassador College in Pasadena, CA.

“I am excited to work with the Primus team to help grow the business,” said John Chalaris. “Randy Brodsky and his leadership team have built a company recognized for its complex components and integrated assemblies capabilities which have consistently enabled it to secure new business on premier defense and space programs.”

“We are delighted to welcome John to the Primus Board,” said Randy Brodsky, CEO of Primus Aerospace. “We believe his depth of expertise in aerospace M&A and operations is essential, and we look forward to his help accelerating the company’s growth trajectory.”

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Primus Aerospace

Founded in 1998, Primus delivers complex products, including hypersonics for defense, heavy launch and rockets for space, low Earth orbit satellite communications (LEO/SATCOM), and avionics for commercial aerospace top airframers. The company’s proficiency with exotic and hard metals has enabled it to manufacture high-complexity, tight-tolerance parts and subassemblies for Boeing, General Dynamics, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and other leading original equipment manufacturers. Value-added services include exotic alloys expertise, engineering design support, component manufacturing, assembly and integration, and complete build-to-print program management. The experienced team at Primus is dedicated to innovation and differentiated by service quality, efficiency, and value engineering. Learn more online at www.primusaero.com.

