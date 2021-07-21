There’s no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Learn what employees expect in the new normal, and how you can keep a competitive edge.

Maybe you’re trying to round a staff into shape. Maybe you want to get individuals thinking more as a team. Or maybe you want to empower others to take the reins and guide operations while maintaining the sound philosophies and techniques of true business professionals.

There’s an art to leading people — and with the right knowledge, those principles for success become more and more clear. With the training in the Ultimate Business Leadership Bundle, learners get experience working with the systems that lead to sound business decisions and smart handling of each and every employee.

This collection features 10 courses, including more than 20 hours of instruction covering a handful of different leadership mindsets. The course dives into a deeper understanding of key leadership skills that top business visionaries live by. By the end of this training, students will know the elements of six distinct leadership styles as well as when and how to apply them.

After getting a feel for life at the helm, the remaining courses all delve into more specialized aspects of guiding a company’s fortunes and making decisions. For those looking to understand production and manufacturing processes, the Operations Management course boils it all down. For anyone trying to optimize operations and make sure cracks never develop in that foundation, the Quality Management course is a huge step in that direction. And for those who feel their team or their procedures are in need of some tweaking, the Change Management course offers sound advice for driving an operation in a new direction.

In addition to that coursework, this bundle also includes a set of diploma courses focused on retail management, planning, and special events operations as well as instruction in the popular Lean and Six Sigma project management methodologies for guiding company projects from idea through to completion.

The Ultimate Business Leadership Bundle is usually a nearly $2,000 collection of in-depth training, but as part of this offer, it’s all available now for only $25.

