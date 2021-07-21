There’s no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Learn what employees expect in the new normal, and how you can keep a competitive edge.

“The Venock closure method is designed to vastly improve efficiency in the cath lab while allowing early mobilization of patients,”

said Terry Barnes, CEO of Venock.

NEW YORK & MUNICH–July 21, 2021–

Venock announced today it has successfully completed the demonstration of safety and efficacy of its large bore closure system in animal studies.

Venock is developing a vascular closure system for large bore punctures (up to 30 Fr and larger) in vessels following transvenous catheter-based therapies such as atrial ablations, leadless pacemaker implantations, ECMO, and various structural heart therapies such as Mitral- and Tricuspid- Valve Repair and Replacement.

The Venock device (see animation) was successfully used in multiple acute porcine studies to percutaneously close large bore access sites in the jugular vein. These access sites, whose diameter were as large as the vein itself, were immediately closed in a blood-tight manner without disrupting the venous blood flow or causing a stenosis.

“The Venock device is designed to attain large bore venous closure in under a minute, thus saving time and money, while significantly reducing patient discomfort and time to discharge when compared to the recovery time from manual compression,” said Prof. Dr. Horst Sievert, CardioVascular Center, Frankfurt.

About Venock Inc.

Venock Inc. is a privately held US medical device company headquartered in New York City, with a subsidiary Venock Medical GmbH in Munich. Its Vascular Closure Device is designed to close very large perforations that can be as big as the diameter of the operable vein or artery.

CAUTION: The Venock system is not approved for sale or investigational use.

Terry Barnes, Venock CEO (terry.barnes@venock.com); Mobile: +49 170 557 0073; Venock Inc.: www.venock.com