Even though it’s been around for a while, 2020 was really the year when video conferencing grew up.

While we started the pandemic by getting familiar with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other web calling platforms, we not only got a feel for what we liked about those environments but also, what we thought could use some work. And we aren’t just talking functionality improvements here. In some cases like Zoom, those growing concerns could often be very, very well-grounded.

Even as most of the big tech giants are trying to plant their flag in the video conferencing arena, some scrappy, innovative upstarts are joining the fray as well as making a name for themselves by outflanking the Microsofts and Googles of the world at their own game.

ElevenSight is already building an impressive list of credentials behind its browser-based, one-touch ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform, an all-around communication forum that can streamline all the ways users need to talk to colleagues and clients alike.

First and foremost, ElevenSight lets users schedule, host, or join video or audio group chats right from your preferred browser or mobile device. In addition to HD quality video, the platform also makes it easy to record meetings, chat, share screens, and basically do everything you’ve come to want and expect from an all-around communication hub. You can even craft a one-click video link that can instantly connect all audio and video calls to you, a link you can place in an email signature, a social media profile, or virtually anywhere.

And that easy accessibility makes it simple to drop a superbutton onto your chosen website, a button that can instantly connect customers to answer questions and address issues in seconds, which can help boost sales and covert 3 times more leads.

Dozens of major companies are appreciating the difference and versatility of ElevenSight, with firms like BMW, Hyundai, Toyota, ReMax, and others all coming aboard. Right now you can lock in a lifetime of ElevenSight access on a single user Starter Plan, a $1,140 value, for just $34.99.

