A certified AWS Solutions Architect is a cloud network’s wizard behind the curtain. He’s the mastermind who lays out the overarching structure of a network’s entire footprint in the cloud, and he makes sure all the pieces are in place for its successful implementation. They know how The Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform works and they know how to get the most out of all the services they offer to keep a network purring like a European sports car.

And all that knowledge is often rewarded handsomely with average salaries well into the six-digit range. Of course, you’ve got to get there first — and the training in The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle is the first step on that road.

Across seven courses featuring more than 74 hours of instruction, learners get all the training they need to go from newbie to AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate, Amazon’s prime certification of those tasked with building networks on the AWS platform.

The AWS Cloud Essentials: The Total Course sets the table, exploring the basics of using the AWS tools and services. Then things really ramp up in the AWS Cloud Migration for IT Professionals and the AWS Cloud Technologies Masterclass, getting into ideas like various cloud migration strategies, learning to deploy architectures onto the AWS Cloud, and earning solid understanding through some hands-on real-world learning.

With all those fundamentals becoming like second nature, students are prepared to take and ace the prime AWS certification exams, from the AWS Solutions Architect Associate course with 17 hours of test prep to a 2021 update course learning about the latest developments to foundational services like Amazon EC2, Amazon VPC, Amazon S3, and Amazon EBS.

For those interested in locking in the training that could lead to a $160,000 a year role in just a few short years, The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle is a fast track to that lucrative new future. A $1,400 collection, this package is now part of the Semi-Annual Sale, with savings of 60 percent off the already discounted price. When you use the code ANNUAL60 during checkout, your price drops to just $14.

