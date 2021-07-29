With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

As a full-stack engineer at 3Data, you will be responsible for building the future of 3 Data’s WebXR platform. You’ll work closely with other members of the 3Data Product team to reduce technical debt, ideate on potential features, and implement new features and bug fixes into the platform. Since they’re a startup, you’ll have the opportunity to directly impact the direction of the platform, the creation of an inclusive culture, and will get in at the ground floor of a burgeoning industry.

3 Data is passionate about building a diverse and inclusive company, and they’re looking for individuals with a range of backgrounds, interests, talents, and personalities. If some (but not necessarily all) of the characteristics describe you, you’ll probably thrive and fit in well at 3Data.

They want someone with a deep sense of curiosity about the world around them, an innate drive for personal growth (both personally and professionally), a willingness to receive and provide constructive feedback — and the team will support any feedback you provide with thoughtful opinions and evidence. 3 Data offers a whole host of incredible employee benefits, including paid parental leave, flexible working hours, and health insurance.

Reporting to the Director, Cloud Engineering, Inpixon is looking for a Senior Software Engineer; someone who lives and breathes tech and wants to share that passion with their team. This is a greenfield opportunity to work with IoT and AI. They need someone who wants to own and break down challenging problems. The team is super smart and resourceful; if you have a great idea, they will work together to strategize and implement it.

As the new Senior Software Engineer, you will use an open mind to set up the right groundwork for developing and improving Inpixon’s SaaS experience. You will work with current JavaScript libraries and frameworks on the frontend, Java and Python on the backend, and follow REST principles for APIs, to quickly create high-quality products that solve real-world problems no one else has tackled yet. Your work and leadership will enhance the way people navigate and experience indoor space digitally and in real-time.

What does success look like? You are a Senior Developer with exceptional technical and mentoring abilities. You want to work at the cutting edge of IoT, AI, and Indoor Intelligence where you can channel your passion for building and learning, with directing the work of a small team. You are comfortable working across the full stack and ensuring seamless connectivity between the front and back end. You believe in writing good, readable, maintainable, well commented, and long-lasting code.

Reporting to the Project Manager, Altus is looking for an internal-facing Business Analyst to support their rapid growth. This is an exciting opportunity to join the Irvine office, work across teams to roll-out processes and tools, and ensure project requirements across all initiatives are met to specifications and documented accurately. You will be involved in projects, including application development, continuous improvement initiatives, and training.

You are a Project Coordinator with experience building processes and creating documentation to support technical projects, and you are looking for a chance to move into a BA role at a growing company with opportunities to learn. Or you are a BA seeking a chance to help build out a process improvements function, determining business needs, and introducing tools and processes to streamline PropTech projects, at a global company where you can develop your career.

This is a fast-growing team in the Irvine office and a chance to define and build out your role, working independently to implement best practices, processes, and procedures. You will gain exposure to tools, technologies, and people as you work across teams on exciting software product projects.