Sumo Logic today announced new capabilities in its observability platform aimed at addressing the trend toward digital transformation in the enterprise. The features, which are designed to help DevOps teams identify and resolve customer-impacting issues faster, can reduce app downtime while optimizing overall performance, the company says.

According to Gartner, observability — tooling that allows teams to actively debug a system — must look at the full stack of data available. Analyzing a single layer provides only a myopic view. Delivering the experience necessary to remain competitive requires going beyond infrastructure and making digital businesses observable, particularly when operating at enterprise scale.

“Traditional or siloed monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management tools do not provide the visibility required for today’s large-scale applications built on modern architectures, leveraging cloud, Kubernetes, serverless, and open source. A unified approach to observability, which includes log, metrics, traces, and real user monitoring, is now table stakes for teams looking to deliver reliable digital services and best-in-class customer experiences,” Bruno Kurtic, VP of strategy and solutions at Sumo Logic, said in a press release.

Sumo Logic Span Analytics, one of the new features introduced this morning, allows users to search, analyze, and query both structured and unstructured app data including transaction traces, logs, and metrics. Developers can identify issues and troubleshoot performance problems by leveraging Sumo Logic Query Language (SLQL) to interrogate multiple sets of telemetry, or by using a UI to build queries and aggregate results.

The other new addition to the Sumo Logic platform is Real User Monitoring (RUM), which provides high-level insights into user experience with the ability to segment by geography, operating system, and browser. RUM seeks to expose user web app performance as experienced in the browser, such as network and interaction metrics like UI “paint events,” as well as visualize the code as run in the browser like local or remote requests and end-to-end transaction tracing. RUM can also gather details about user geolocations, devices, and browsers, including data indicating the particular component of the page that was clicked.

“We’re excited to roll out new capabilities that bring together digital experience management and advanced analytics into one easy-to-use solution,” Kurtic continued.

Steady expansion

Redwood City, California-based Sumo Logic, which was founded in 2010, has steadily expanded its platform in the two years since it raised $110 million at a post-money valuation of over $1 billion. Today, the company supports well over 150 apps and integrations that provide insights to help clients build, run, and secure apps and cloud infrastructures.

A little over a year ago, Sumo Logic acquired FactorChain to bolster its security toolset, and it recently launched a beta cloud security information and event management product alongside Global Intelligence Service, an enterprise analytics insights tool for AI and benchmarking workloads. Sumo Logic also rolled out enhancements to better monitor and troubleshoot container architectures such as Docker, Kubernetes, and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service.

Sumo Logic competes with Splunk, Loggly, and LogRhythm in a sector that’s predicted to be worth $11.4 billion by 2022. The market for log management software alone could be worth $1.2 billion next year, according to Research and Markets.