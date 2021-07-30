With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

It screams skyward. Then it plunges like it fell off a cliff. Welcome to the crazy world of cryptocurrency. And for all the ecstasy of its majestic value rises, it can generate just as much agita and contribute to as many sleepless nights as any investment opportunity ever devised.

Of course, the trick to protecting yourself from letting crypto tie your stomach in knots on a regular basis is to actually have a true educated idea about what you’re doing. While that’s easier said than done, it’s certainly not impossible. Training like The Intro to Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin Bundle can go a long way toward helping even first-time crypto investors understand this volatile new market and find enough method in the madness to not only avoid anxiety but even generate some serious returns.

This 5-course, 10-hour training package lays out all the basics to help even those who don’t get cryptocurrency and crypto trading up to speed. The Getting Started with Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and More course is a primer designed just for those beginners, opening with a brief history of the dawn of crypto and the blockchain technology that spawned it. From there, learners get step-by-step training in making their first cryptocurrency purchase, how to set up their first crypto wallet, and investing and trading strategies that actually work.

In Bitcoin: The Future of Money, students learn about the no. 1 crypto on the block and how to make money mining it, while Introduction to Stablecoin explains how this type of cryptocurrency with value tied to an actual real-world asset is helping to solve the problem of crypto’s massive market swings.

Then learners can get further into this fascinating arena with courses like Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency Investing Masterclass and Cryptocurrency: Wallets, Investing and Trading Masterclass. In these courses, students receive even more training to arm themselves with the knowledge to make smart purchases, implement various investment strategies, and even create a cryptocurrency of their own.

The Intro to Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin Bundle contains almost $1,000 in serious market-testing training and strategy, but right now, you can get all this hard-won knowledge at a fraction of that price. As part of the Semi-Annual Sale, enter the code ANNUAL60 during checkout and watch the price of this training fall to just $8.

