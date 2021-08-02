With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

App provides precious metals buyers full e-commerce experience

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 2, 2021–

APMEX, one of the nation’s largest online precious metals retailers, announces the launch of its shoppable mobile app. The retailer’s updated app gives customers the first mobile shopping experience in the gold and silver industry. Precious metals buyers can use the app to purchase on the go anytime, anywhere all within the immersive e-commerce experience.

APMEX, one of the nation’s largest online precious metals retailers, announces the launch of its shoppable mobile app. (Photo: Business Wire)

“APMEX is excited to bring the precious metals industry its first shoppable mobile app,” APMEX CEO Ken Lewis said. “We’ve also enhanced our technology so customers can feel secure making their purchases, tracking their portfolios, and keeping up with the latest market news on the go.”

APMEX’s app was designed around the customer and incorporates numerous enhancements to improve the buying experience to truly make this an industry-leading, fully shoppable app. New and existing customers can access and manage their account from their mobile device to set up market alerts, enable push notifications and stay up-to-date with the latest news and price changes.

APMEX’s new app is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

After downloading the app, there are many features the customer can expect.

SHOP

Select from a full product catalog with more than 20,000 products available for purchase.

Access current promotions and offers, including exclusive deals only offered on the app.

Shop secure with options to save payment information for faster check-outs.

MANAGE

Track and manage holdings with a portfolio tool.

Edit account preferences.

Manage favorites.

STAY INFORMED

Create custom spot price and availability alerts.

Check live spot prices.

Read the latest market news.

Real time order notifications for payment and shipments.

For a limited time, APMEX is offering customers an opportunity to be entered in a free gold giveaway with no purchase necessary. Customers only need to log into their account via the updated APMEX mobile app to be automatically entered for a chance to win a 2021 1/2 oz. American Gold Eagle BU coin. For more details on the rules or prize, visit APMEX’s Free Gold Giveaway.

Visit https://www.apmex.com/the-apmex-app to download the app and learn more about APMEX’s innovation in the precious metals industry.

About APMEX.com

Since opening our doors in 2000, APMEX remains one of the largest sources in the Precious Metals industry. Over the last two decades, we have sold more than $11 billion in Gold, Silver, and other Precious Metals in more than 60 countries around the world. For additional information, visit APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.

Chloe Cumbie

apmex@candorpr.com