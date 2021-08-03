With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

Okay, so you all know about cryptocurrencies. You know about Bitcoin. And Brand Coin. And, Lord help us, Dogecoin. It’s hard to go almost anywhere these days and not hear somebody spouting off about digital currency.

And many of you know about blockchaining. That’s the process that actually births cryptocurrencies, a decentralized ledger system for recording data that makes it difficult to even downright impossible to alter, hack, or try to game the process.

But seriously…do you really know about blockchaining? And we mean beyond the basic idea of it. Probably not.

While crypto gets all the ink, real tech intelligentsia are quick to point out that blockchaining goes way beyond making digital money, potentially revolutionizing everything from healthcare to real estate. The training in the Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle explains how.

This collection features three courses covering about 12 hours of training that explore the realities of blockchaining from its history to its current uses to its problems to, most importantly, its future applications.

The journey begins with the Enterprise Blockchain Bootcamp course. Designed for those unfamiliar with the process, this training gets into the basics of blockchaining, where it seems headed in the future, and how web heavyweights like IBM, AWS, Microsoft, and others are already offering ways to apply this tech to your own needs.

And this isn’t just training for computer scientists either. Anyone with customer-facing sales experience from sales execs to IT managers will eventually need to understand how this technology is changing their given industry.

But since it requires more than understanding to make blockchaining work, the Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) course is for the engineers among us. This overview of blockchain and the efficiencies it brings will get learners ready to take and pass the Blockchain Training Alliance Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) certification exam, a globally recognized test of knowledge and skills in this booming sector.

Finally, learners can push that training even further ahead with the Certified Blockchain Developer (CBDH) instruction, guiding students through creating a Hyperledger model, building proper access controls for blockchain assets, deploying smart contracts, and more.

