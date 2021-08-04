With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

C. Light Technologies has raised an investment from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) for its AI technology that detects changes in eye motion to detect the earliest stage of Alzheimer’s disease.

It received the investment via ADDF’s Diagnostics Accelerator, a collaborative research initiative supported by Leonard A. Lauder, Bill Gates, the Dolby family, the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott among other leading philanthropists. C. Light recently completed its second and final seed round raising $500,000, including the ADDF investment, which brings total seed funding to more than $3 million.

This new investment will fund a novel pilot study with the University of California at San Francisco Memory and Aging Center to look at changes in fixational eye motion during the earliest stage of Alzheimer’s disease, generally known as mild cognitive impairment.

The ADDF’s Diagnostics Accelerator has made previous investments in more than two dozen world-class research programs to explore blood, ocular, and genetic biomarkers, as well as technology-based biomarkers to identify the early, subtle changes that happen in people with Alzheimer’s.

Image Credit: C. Light Technologies

As new therapeutics for Alzheimer’s are introduced to the clinic, this UCSF technology has the potential to provide clinicians a better method to measure disease progression, and ultimately therapeutic efficacy, using C. Light’s novel retinal motion technology.

The lack of objective tools to assess neurological progression and disability highly impacts pharmaceutical developers. Therapeutic development for the central nervous system is extremely difficult, with success rates of only 8% to go from conception to market. Clinical

trials can take a decade to come to fruition in this space due to inefficient methodologies to assess the efficacy of drugs. This is where C. Light could make the biggest impact.

Christy Sheehy, cofounder of C. Light, said in a statement that before this year it was almost two decades since an Alzheimer’s drug was brought to market, and part of the reason for the slow progress is that drug developers haven’t had viable biomarkers that they can use to effectively stratify patients and track disease on a fine scale. The ADDF’s investment will enable C. Light to do that.

Image Credit: C. Light Technologies

Eye motion has been used for decades to quickly triage brain health, which is why a doctor asks you to “follow my finger” with your eyes. In more than 30 years of research, studies have revealed that Alzheimer’s disease patients’ eye movements are affected by the disease, though to date, these eye movements have only been measured on a larger scale.

C. Light’s research takes the eye movement tests to the microscopic level for quicker and earlier assessments. C. Light’s fast, non-invasive, and objective technology enables clinicians to study and measure eye motion on the cellular scale–meaning eye motion as small as 1/100th the size of a human hair–helping physicians to better monitor a patient’s disease and treat it more effectively.

C. Light said its tests are easy for clinicians to administer. Patients put their chin in a chinrest and then focus on a target for 10 seconds. The test does not require eye dilation, and patients are permitted to blink during the test. A very low-level laser light is shown through the pupil

and reflects off the patient’s retina, while a sensitive camera records the cellular-level motion in a high-resolution video. This eye motion is then extracted up to 1000 times per second and fed into C. Light’s advanced analytical platform.

Sheehy said C. Light is creating an entirely new data stream about the status of brain health via the eye. She said the company’s growing databases and accompanying AI can change the way we monitor and treat neurological disease for future generations. Ultimately, she said the company is working to increase the longevity and quality of life for our loved ones.

Second round seed funders included: ADDF, the Wisconsin River Business Angels, Abraham Investments, and others.

Howard Fillit, a doctor and founding executive director at the ADDF, said in a statement that more than six million people in the U.S. are affected by Alzheimer’s. Technology can now collect data from patients in many ways, and AI can find patterns to detect early signs of demenita. C. Light’s retinal measurement solution along with the UCSF study will help clinicians identify deficits and may allow for early intervention and quicker therapeutic intervention, he said.