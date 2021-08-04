With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

The COVID pandemic was no picnic for anyone. While we all suffered from the effects of worldwide disruptions, professional changes, and being effectively trapped in our homes for over a year, the psychological impacts ran deep as well.

About 40 percent of American adults reported feeling bouts of anxiety or depressive behavior during the pandemic. With so many affected by anxiety, depression, and sleeplessness, the mental health crisis sent waves of sufferers seeking psychotherapy treatment, which often resulted in prescriptions for antidepressants as well as anti-anxiety and sleep medications. Others still search for alternative means of treating mental health.

Of course, the average cost of a therapy session generally ranges from $65 per hour to as high as $250 or more. Meanwhile, the cost of antidepressants like Prozac and Sarafem can also set patients back each month. That’s a lot of money to spend on therapies that often produce limited to even negligible results.

Discouraging facts like those are what led Fisher Wallace, a leading non-surgical electronics company, to come up with its first product, the Fisher Wallace Stimulator. An electrotherapy device created to treat symptoms of depression, anxiety and insomnia, the company is now seeking investor capital to help establish a new standard of care treating millions of patients suffering those disorders.

Enter the Fisher Wallace Stimulator

Unlike medications that can have debilitating side effects on its users, the Fisher Wallace device is a non-invasive, wearable treatment that only takes about 20 minutes each day. Worn around the head like a headband, the stimulator comfortably induces the brain to begin producing serotonin, the natural body chemical that stabilizes mood while increasing feelings of well-being and happiness. The treatment also combats the natural production of cortisol, the body’s main naturally-occurring steroid hormone produced in times of stress or anxiety.

Since its creation, the device has been the subject of intensive scientific testing and practical use, resulting in overwhelmingly high effectiveness rates with virtually no side effects. Patients who use the device for 20 minutes once or twice each day reported experiencing fewer anxiety and depression symptoms within the first week of use.

And that isn’t just anecdotal information. In a study published in the Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, the Fisher Wallace device was shown to be significantly effective in the treatment of depression. In another study, patients dealing with alcohol and drug recovery also showed real improvement with the use of the device, with patients in a 90-day rehab program showing 50 percent higher retention rates than those not using the device.

FDA-cleared and backed by winning study showings, the Fisher Wallace device is now being prescribed by over 14,000 providers nationwide, with over 70,000 devices now in use.

Invest in success

Named one of the 5 Health-Tech Startups to Watch in 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine, Fisher Wallace is now seeking outside investment to help ramp up production of the device worldwide. Investors who contribute more than $1,500 will also receive a free Fisher Wallace stimulator device. They can choose to receive the current original version, or wait and get the upgraded version 2 set to be released next March.

