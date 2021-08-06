With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

Considering the average web user is spending almost 2.5 hours each day surfing social media platforms, it stands to reason that quality brand managers are making sure their messages are booming loud and clear through the corridors of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and beyond.

But how much time does it take that average brand manager to create the content to keep those social channels fat and happy with quality posts to engage that insatiable audience? And when the average brand manager is also wearing other hats like lead manager, lead salesman, lead HR facilitator, or owner and founder, how much time on social is too much time, even in the savvy pursuit of new customers?

A service like HelloWoofy Social Media Management is a perfect balance in that equation, keeping a brand’s social channels stocked with quality posts and real engagement without requiring hour after hour tending to those channels.

HelloWoofy isn’t just a scheduler or posting traffic cop. It’s packing an artificial intelligence-driven brain, one that knows the steps for generating content that connects with your audience and sparking engagement, steps that result in heightened visibility and even higher sales conversions.

You feed HelloWoofy with some basic facts about your social accounts and the AI goes to work, scouring social platforms everywhere to find images and video that matches your subject and tone, hashtags or engaging emojis based on data science, and even autocomplete text, so rather than finishing a sentence, HelloWoofy can finish it for you. In just a few clicks, you give your approval and your optimized post stands ready to be served to your followers.

No matter which platform receives the bulk of your attention, HelloWoofy can generate cool, relevant, engaging posts for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more.

Users can set up single posts or even an ongoing series of content posts. And with HelloWoofy doing the heavy lifting, you can schedule an ongoing series of posts to help keep your channel fresh and robust, all with almost no work from you.

Meanwhile, it’s also importing content from RSS feeds, translating languages, interacting with graphic editors like Canva, PicMonkey, and Crello, spotting trending content, monitoring post analytics, and even creating content to be accessible via voice assistants like Amazon Alexa.

Priced at almost $600, now is the time to save big on a year of HelloWoofy Social Media Management assistance, now priced at over 90 percent off at just $49.

