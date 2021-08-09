With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

74% of respondents believe threat detection and 62% of respondents believe cloud security are the biggest security challenges for digital transformation initiatives, according to a study commissioned by Cmd and conducted by ViB.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, 58% of digital transformation projects have been greatly or somewhat accelerated. The research also found that 72% of respondents expect to be completed with their transformation in another 18 months. Most digital transformation initiatives (77%) are in the early process.

55% of respondents reported that security was the main challenge, 45% reported lack of budget, and 41% reported the current state of IT infrastructure.

52% of the respondents see security being a challenge in these digital transformation projects because of a lack of budget, 47% see skills and expertise as lacking, and end-user behavior contributes 37% to why securing these environments continue to be a challenge for some.

The study, conducted on the current state of digital transformation, interviewed over 266 pre-screened IT, cloud, and security professionals. The survey, conducted in the summer of 2021, was created to uncover the timing of digital transformation projects, the biggest challenges, and if digital transformation has become more important given the recent Covid-19 pandemic. 55% of the respondents are from companies with over 1000 employees, and 75% of the respondents were director-level roles.

Read the full report by Cmd.