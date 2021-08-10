With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

— Adoption of Komodo’s Sentinel application continues to expand across a wide array of business functions

— Recent client engagements include Janssen R&D, PicnicHealth, and Klick Health

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 10, 2021–

During the HIMSS Global Conference, healthcare software company Komodo Health showcased its growing momentum in the market, as clients across the spectrum of healthcare and life sciences tap into the company’s powerful software solutions. Built on the company’s Healthcare Map™ of over 330 million real-world patient journeys, Komodo’s newest application, Sentinel, is driving differentiated impact, from optimizing clinical trial design to identifying gaps in care. Recent use cases at Janssen Research & Development LLC., PicnicHealth, and Klick Health underscore the versatility and power of Komodo’s software to deliver value across the entire life sciences enterprise.

“In parallel with Komodo’s growth this year, we are proud to see so much momentum in the adoption of our advanced software suite,” said Jason Prestinario, Head of Healthcare Solutions, Komodo Health. “Our Healthcare Map contains the breadth, depth, and flexibility to address complex challenges that are confronting the entire healthcare industry. With partnerships like PicnicHealth and Klick Health, we are seeing other innovators enhance their own offerings within our platform, underscoring the value of our seamless analytics software.”

So far in 2021, Komodo has penned Sentinel deals to support research and development, commercial operations, medical affairs, health economics and outcomes research, and partners that work across life sciences. For example:

Janssen Research & Development LLC. is collaborating with Komodo to accelerate clinical development using real-world data and AI software. By providing a detailed view of the entire patient journey, Komodo is providing Janssen R&D with the insights to optimize feasibility, site selection, and patient recruitment for clinical trials to ultimately drive higher throughput for trials and speed life-saving therapies to patients.

is collaborating with Komodo to accelerate clinical development using real-world data and AI software. By providing a detailed view of the entire patient journey, Komodo is providing Janssen R&D with the insights to optimize feasibility, site selection, and patient recruitment for clinical trials to ultimately drive higher throughput for trials and speed life-saving therapies to patients. PicnicHealth is tapping into Sentinel to support real-world evidence research programs for complex illnesses like multiple sclerosis and hemophilia. The combined breadth and depth of real-world patient data from Komodo’s Healthcare Map and PicnicHealth’s database of de-identified medical records will help support research efforts to close gaps in care, address unmet patient needs, and streamline clinical development efforts to deliver life-saving therapies to appropriate patients. The collaboration enables PicnicHealth to unlock rich new insights about complex diseases and treatment outcomes in its Research Platform.

is tapping into Sentinel to support real-world evidence research programs for complex illnesses like multiple sclerosis and hemophilia. The combined breadth and depth of real-world patient data from Komodo’s Healthcare Map and PicnicHealth’s database of de-identified medical records will help support research efforts to close gaps in care, address unmet patient needs, and streamline clinical development efforts to deliver life-saving therapies to appropriate patients. The collaboration enables PicnicHealth to unlock rich new insights about complex diseases and treatment outcomes in its Research Platform. Klick Health, a premier life sciences marketing agency, is leveraging Sentinel along with Komodo’s Prism software to drive insights for highly targeted healthcare marketing programs. Klick is a leading commercialization partner for a growing number of life sciences companies and, by using Komodo’s data-driven applications to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes, the company can provide the best healthcare intelligence for optimizing program and campaign design, delivery, and performance.

Komodo’s Sentinel application enables users to drive richer insights and innovation across the healthcare landscape. The technology allows users to link their own proprietary datasets with Komodo’s Healthcare Map and access sophisticated analytic modules for deep, nuanced insights. Sentinel is often used in conjunction with Komodo’s Prism software for deep interrogation of patient cohorts that connect to Sentinel’s analytic modules, unlocking new machine learning innovation.

“From a shift towards decentralized clinical trials, to breakthroughs in personalized medicine and the drive toward value-based care, the healthcare industry faces new, complex challenges that require an unprecedented view into real-world insights,” said Aswin Chandrakantan, MD, chief medical officer, Komodo Health. “The market receptivity to our data-driven applications underscore our momentum as we help our clients confront these challenges. By tapping into the potential of the Healthcare Map in new ways across the industry, we continue to make strides to close gaps in care, improve patient outcomes, and ultimately reduce the burden of disease.”

Momentum for Komodo’s software adoption continues amid other signals of the company’s growth. Earlier this year, Komodo announced its series D funding led by ICONIQ Growth, its series E funding led by Tiger Global, and the acquisitions of Mavens and Breakaway Partners.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health believes that smarter, more innovative use of data and analytics is essential for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced data science techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map™, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 330 million patients. We empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders – life sciences companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others – to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005608/en/

Christine Douglass

Director of Communications, Komodo Health

media@komodohealth.com