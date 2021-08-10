With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

The data-driven nutrition company raises $3 million seed, empowering members to leverage their health data to achieve optimal health

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 10, 2021–

Rootine announced today that it has raised $3 million in seed financing to empower members to improve their health and human performance with precision nutrition. Investors in the round include Novogenia GMBH, DSM Venturing, Duro VC, Launch TN Impact Fund, Cleo Capital and 20+ Angels including founders, executives, and clinicians who have worked at Havenly, Eterneva, Facebook, SoFI, Eight Sleep and more.

Research indicates that up to 90% of the U.S. lacks adequate daily vitamin and mineral intake, resulting in micronutrient deficiencies that can have a significant impact on fatigue, mood, stress, sleep, and chronic diseases. Inadequate nutrition is also the number one cause of illness in the United States and nutritional deficiencies can be linked to 700,000 deaths each year.

While many try to “cure” these deficiencies and health conditions through one-size-fits-all supplements or nutrition plans, Rootine is building advanced technology and personalized solutions designed to optimize health and human performance. Today, members gain access to at-home testing and health data analytics, actionable insights, precision-personalized micronutrients, and digital health tracking tools through their member dashboard.

Precision nutrition is an innovative approach that considers multiple data points including dietary habits, lifestyle, DNA, blood test results, and physical activity to develop targeted nutrition recommendations. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced its 10 year investment in furthering precision nutrition science. As part of this initiative, the NIH has demonstrated its belief in precision nutrition’s ability to predict and leverage individual responses to promote health.

Today, consumers either cannot access the relevant health data they need or cannot effectively utilize data they already have. Rootine’s precision nutrition technology leverages AI to ingest, analyze, and match individual DNA, blood, and lifestyle test results with thousands of clinical studies with the goal of unlocking better health outcomes.

“The future of health is data-driven and personalized,” says Rachel Soper Sanders, co-founder and CEO of Rootine. “We are entering a new era of human performance. An era in which we can achieve optimal health with products designed to enhance fitness, mental acuity, sleep, nutrition, and metabolic health through prescriptive solutions. Finally, there is a health stack for the empowered consumer and Rootine is an essential contributor.”

Sanders holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and previously worked in healthcare in investment banking, product, and strategy. She founded Rootine alongside Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, PhD, who holds a PhD in biotechnology and is a leading expert in nutrigenetic science. Sanders and Dr. Wallerstorfer met through a mutual mentor at Techstars and launched Rootine after personally struggling to find nutrition solutions to optimize their own health.

“We came together around a common mission–to empower people to leverage their personal data to improve health,” says Dr. Wallerstorfer.

ABOUT ROOTINE

Rootine unlocks better health and daily performance for members by leveraging precision nutrition. Rootine’s first product focuses on optimizing cellular nutrition through a precision-personalized daily micronutrient membership and a unique digital experience where members can track and improve health. Rootine is differentiated in its test-take-track process, unmatched data and insights, and unique delivery form factor (microbeads). Rootine is helping thousands of members improve their health, from professional athletes and celebrities to high performing individuals around the U.S. Founded by Rachel Soper Sanders and Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, PhD in 2018, the company is building a remote-first team of leading scientists, engineers, and brand marketers with headquarters in Nashville, TN.

https://rootine.co/

Lily Hecht-Leavitt, lily@rootine.co