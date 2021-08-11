The most efficient channels, pricing and packaging, even strategies for cancellations -- find out how the pros do it.

The Low-Code / No-Code Summit: Enabling Enterprise Agility | October 13, 2021

The Low-Code / No-Code Summit: Enabling Enterprise Agility | October 13, 2021

Just as the GUI revolutionized the way we interacted with computers and changed the dynamics of who could be a user of computers, the low-code/ no-code revolution is changing the dynamics of the way we write computer programs and who can be a developer of computer programs. It allows users from various parts of an enterprise, such as business, operations, finance, marketing, and event IT, to create and test their own applications without the need to know computer programming, thereby increasing enterprise agility. It enables exponentially quicker turnaround times in the application development and accelerates business outcomes. While there are multiple applications of this technology, we will focus on applications in an organization’s data journey and ones that empower their AI & ML initiatives.

We will learn about end-user case studies from various industry verticals such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, technology, security among others that are being delivered with no-code/ low-code software tools and discuss and debate what this new technology means for the future of Data & AI.

The Customer Experience Summit: How AI & Data technologies are helping enterprises raise the bar on customer delight | December 8, 2021

For every enterprise, customers are the important assets. It comes as no surprise that some of the most common cases of applied AI and data are geared towards enhancing the customer experience and delivering an outstanding customer experience, which in turn helps enterprises gain a competitive advantage and accelerate their business growth.

Whether it is in the form of AI solutions such as NLP/NLU-based conversational AI chatbots, intelligent AI assistants, or data and analytics solutions that deliver better customer insights, predict buying behavior, and deliver personalized recommendations, these are arguably the most impactful applications of AI & data technologies.

In this customer experience summit, we will learn about the most successful and powerful end-user case studies from various industry verticals such as healthcare, finance, retail, industrial/manufacturing, technology, and security

The Future of Work Summit: Towards a sustainable digital future, led by Data, Analytics & AI | January 15, 2022

The last two years have seen the world change in many ways and have been the catalyst for a tectonic shift in the future of work. Enterprises have had to reimagine the way they conduct their business operations and how they can continue to serve their customers and deliver value. Everything that was being done in the physical world now needs an alternate way in the digital world. While there will always be the need for physical human interaction, we need to collectively build a sustainable future by digitizing the world and enabling seamless conduct of business and work. Join us in this Future of Work summit where we will learn about end-user case studies from various industry verticals such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, technology, security among others on how they are envisioning and building their digital infrastructure to enable their future of work.

The Data Summit: The new oil of the digital age | March 16, 2022

As enterprises realize that data is the new oil of the digital age, navigating their data journey becomes paramount.

They’re gathering and managing data across multiple sources, performing ETL, storing it in the cloud or in a hybrid model in a data lake/data warehouse, enriching the data with crowd-sourcing or synthetic sources, cleaning and normalizing the data; addressing concerns with customer data such as privacy, security, bias, labeling and preparing the data for downstream applications such as AI, ML, and performing analytics on top of it. That data journey can be complex and painful — and in many cases costly.

We will learn about end-user case studies from various industry verticals such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, technology, security among others that deal with the data journey of various organizations.

