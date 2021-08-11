With big privacy changes, creative has become even more important with verticals like health and wellness and finance. Learn how to make data the backbone of your campaigns.

Banging out advertising copy or a social media posts or text for a sales website isn’t as simple as just throwing some words together. If you don’t have the inherent talent for identifying the right words, phrases, and tone for engaging a particular audience and persuading them to make a purchase, then those projects can turn into frustrating, and ultimately fruitless wastes of time.

You could hire a copywriter to take on those tasks for you, but with as much copy as most digital companies need to properly market their business, that can get prohibitively expensive pretty fast.

Instead of sinking all that time and money into your business writing projects, Writesonic was created to handle those tasks intelligently.

The AI-driven tool is like hiring your own copywriter to handle any and all of your critical business writing needs. And this app isn’t just crafting random words and ideas either. Whether its a product tagline, a marketing email, or a full-length blog post, Writesonic can help generate copy that can actually increase traffic and drive sales.

Writesonic utilizes cutting-edge Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) technology. Crafted by engineers in one of the top artificial intelligence labs in the world, the Writesonic brain scours the web looking for the top-performing work from top brands, learns what they’re doing well, then turns those lessons toward creating spot-on copy like that for use by your business.

Writesonic users only have to select the kind of copy they need, offer Writesonic a few lines of information about the task and that’s enough to get the process started. Writesonic will then fashion the kind of text users want with a handful of different variations, all sounding like they were written by an actual, living, breathing human being.

While each piece of text is written to engage and persuade audiences, it’s also written with a handful of other factors in mind, including maintaining your brand’s particular voice as well as optimizing with strong keywords and other elements to rank high in all-important Google search results.

You can enlist the creative spark of a Writesonic Starter Plan for new marketers now at a savings of literally thousands off the regular price, a more than $5,300 value available now for only $69.99.

