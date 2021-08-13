The most efficient channels, pricing and packaging, even strategies for cancellations -- find out how the pros do it.

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

There are fortunes made in tech daily. Literally. Every day, new products, software, and ideas are being introduced, including many which become part of the new foundation of innovative technology for the next generation of visionaries.

Even if you’ve never soldered a circuit board or written a line of code, you could still fashion a fortune of your own in tech. If you know where to direct your attention, that is. A $1,000 investment in Apple in December 1980 would be worth over $651,000 today. Fortune favors the bold — and those who know where to look to find what’s truly new and groundbreaking in the glittery fast-paced tech world.

Take Linux, for example. While overshadowed by Windows, macOS, and other consumer-facing operating systems, Linux and all of its open-source versatility have risen to become an absolute centerpiece of critical business networking and operations for close to 30 years.

Think about that for a moment. Millions of business systems hinge on Linux. An operating system that hasn’t been fundamentally updated in close to three decades. If that instantly makes you wonder if Linux is really up to the rigors of our cloud-based, virtualization-heavy world of 2021 tech, well, NanoVMs beat you to that thought.

NanoVMs: A new operating system for a modern world

The braintrust behind NanoVMs realized that for all its adaptability, Linux was fundamentally unequipped to properly run cloud-based applications. How could it be? It was created years before that emerging, now central technology was even born.

That’s left some rather glaring holes in Linux-centered systems, like those running modern servers. A standard server allows multiple users to run multiple programs all at once, which allow for the possibility of data breaches and targeted cyber attacks.

With the security of data sacrosanct these days, Silicon Valley-based NanoVMs started looking at alternatives to the Linux-centric model, constructing an operating system that could run Linux apps safer and faster, but without compromising security or costing operators or vendors more money.

NanoVMs found the answer to that pursuit in a single word: unikernels.

How does NanoVMs work

The unikernel is an idea created for the cloud and the focal point of the NanoVMs operating system.

In a nutshell, unikernels are self-contained micro-machines that don’t require a general purpose operating system like Linux. Instead, they run a single program all by themselves. That helps those apps run faster with less complexity and cost than old Linux servers. And since unikernels don’t allow multiple programs to run at once, that effectively shuts down many hacking efforts, creating a faster, smarter, safer storage answer for all that critical data.

So if NanoVMs is a faster, smarter, safer Linux — and Linux has been an industry stalwart for decades, that certainly seems to position NanoVMs for an exceptionally bright future as it begins building out and bringing on investors.

NanoVMs is coming

With easy integration for already-built apps, making it attractive for cost-conscious and compatibility-wary programmers and web developers, NanoVMs has now launched a StartEngine campaign to attract new investors.

The effort has already drawn in some high-profile believers, with investment on the books from famed venture capitalists like Ron Gula, Initialized Capital, Bloomberg Beta, and L2 Ventures, a fund established by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. NanoVMs has also made in-roads with the U.S. government, receiving revenue from the U.S. Air Force as well as the U.S. Department of Energy.

Head over to the NanoVMs StartEngine page and savvy investors can get in early on a company that may well be poised to disrupt one of the largest industries in the U.S.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.