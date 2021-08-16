The most efficient channels, pricing and packaging, even strategies for cancellations -- find out how the pros do it.

If you want to create a static web page with basic information and maybe a picture or two, you can get away with knowing some baseline programming like HTML and CSS. But in today’s development world, that’s almost like asking a rocket engineer to build you a skateboard.

To craft a modern web page or app with animated graphics, photo slideshows, interactive forms, and more, you’re going to need to know JavaScript. And to optimize JavaScript experiences, you should really know React, a JavaScript library that makes front-end development of those eye-catching user interface elements so much easier.

With the training in The 2021 Learn to Code with React Certification Bundle, users can study up on this hands-on programming master key for seasoning pages and apps with dynamic, engaging interactive features, all without chewing up all of a developer’s time.

This collection features nine courses packed with over 53 hours of content exploring everything a developing web designer needs to know about building with JavaScript and React.

Every story starts with a beginning — and your first steps with dynamic web design can start with Introduction to React and Redux: Code Web Apps in JavaScript. Not only does this course explain how to use React for laying out a web app and building it with the functionality users want, but it also gets into using Redux, which further simplifies multiple React operations without a volume of code getting in the way and mucking up the build.

From that building block learning, the training expands to bring in other React creation concepts, along with hands-on practice examples to make sure students understand how everything fits together.

Other courses help explore how to test any React component to make sure it’s working properly, React and Redux best practices, and the steps for building high-quality mobile apps for both Mac and Windows platforms.

There’s even a course to test all your newfound React skills, challenging users to create a high-quality product with all the needed unit tests and storybook elements to show you truly understand the process.

