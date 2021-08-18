Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 18, 2021–

Prospr, the platform revolutionizing frontline (deskless) workforce management, announced today that it has successfully completed an oversubscribed seed fundraising effort bringing in $3.2 million of fresh capital to build on current momentum. Prospr plans to use the capital to enhance its suite of offerings, expand its customer base, as well as scale infrastructure to support continued growth, following the company’s 500% revenue growth in 2021.

Known as the ‘one employee app to replace the rest’, Prospr offers businesses the opportunity to centralize employee needs like scheduling, time & attendance, real-time communication, facilities, and learning through customizable modules in a singular app. Prospr customers, on average, consolidate 4 previous softwares into one, with 50% of Prospr customers moving their frontline communication from Slack and 43% of customers migrating their intranets for employees from Google Docs.

Eric Phelan, Co-Founder and CTO, credits Prospr’s success to “the power of data with empathy-driven design” and Prospr customers agree; “Prospr has helped us make big improvements in the efficiency and effectiveness of our day-to-day gym operations,” said Roger Harvey, CEO of TSI/New York Sports Clubs. “We’re able to support and connect with our employees like never before.”

The company plans to take on the world’s 2.7 billion deskless workers, which represent 80% of the global workforce. With many of the employees on the platform being hourly – without a work email or overlapping schedules – providing one platform for teams to engage is crucial. Workers in the post-pandemic labor market are also increasingly demanding schedule flexibility, real-time communication, transparency, and opportunities for recognition & growth, which Prospr provides on worker’s mobile phones.

With this raise, Prospr is poised to provide small to medium-sized business and enterprise with the most forward thinking and encompassing employee management tools, most specifically for multi-location or franchise businesses with customer facing frontline employees.

“We’re able to build better software for operators and employees because everyone on our team has been there. I’ve been an hourly worker, I’ve been a manager, and the owner/operator,” said Erika Wasser, Prospr Co-founder and CEO. “We’re a software that powers businesses with a lot of moving parts, big goals and vulnerable workforces, the success of all parties in that ecosystem is our priority and we’re excited to keep building.”

The seed financing round is led by Bonfire Ventures and is joined by Quiet Capital and Animo Ventures.

ABOUT PROSPR:

Prospr is transforming employee management as the ‘one app to replace them all’ for the success of frontline teams. Common sense solutions delivered in a mobile app that employees love; we are the future of work. Prospr offers robust real-time communication, learning & development, scheduling, shift management, task & facilities ticketing and more. Fully customizable, Prospr works for every type of team, but we shine when frontline employees are customer-facing, and quality of work and information sharing is key. Prospr is trusted by some of the country’s most recognizable brands like Dunkin’, Centerplate, NYSC, 1800-Got-Junk, and SMB’s alike. If you manage people: you have to get Prospr.

To learn more, visit www.prospr.work.

About Bonfire Ventures

Bonfire Ventures is an LA-based seed-stage venture capital firm that invests exclusively in B2B software businesses, and typically leads or co-leads a startup’s first priced round. Bonfire, with over $350M under management, backs extraordinary founders who are seeking to build world-class market leaders, and aspires to serve as those founders’ most trusted advisors. Investments include The Trade Desk (IPO), Scopely, TaxJar (acquired by Stripe), Pendo, ChowNow, Outreach, OpenPath (acquired by Motorola), Branch, Edgecast (acquired by Verizon), Boulevard, Optimize Health, Prevoty (acquired by Imperva), Inspire, Mountain Digital, EmailAge (acquired by LexisNexis), Invoca, Honk, Bitium and Orbitera (both acquired by Google), Testflight (acquired by Apple) and others. For more information visit http://www.bonfirevc.com.

