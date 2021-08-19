Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 19, 2021–

Mars Growth Capital, a fund division of the Fintech company Liquidity Capital and MUFG Fund, has announced the closing of a $5.5M financing agreement with the Australian-based sports performance tech company Fusion Sport to drive their international expansion.

Mars Growth deployed Liquidity Capital’s DYNAMiCS omni corporate credit machine learning platform to perform a comprehensive due diligence process in 24 hours. Mars Growth leverages the platform to analyze high potential companies, and quickly and flexibly provide access to capital. This is the 12th transaction completed by the fund this year alone, with an average turnaround time of 14 days.

Launched in 2003, Fusion Sport is a globally recognized technology company that builds human performance and health analytics platforms that are used by over 1,500 organizations, including USA Basketball, British Gymnastics and the United States Air Force. Their Smartabase platform centralizes performance information securely in the cloud and analyses this data to provide training, nutrition and treatment recommendations. Their suite of products support more than 250,000 competitive athletes and soldiers, including delegations in the recent 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Fusion Sport will use the growth financing from Mars Growth to further fuel its international expansion, capitalizing on the growing demand for data analytics and technology to optimize human performance.

“Data analytics technologies such as Fusion Sport’s Smartabase platform has been quietly transforming the world of sports, and enabled professional sports clubs to improve their performance by making data-driven decisions. Through meeting with the Fusion Sport team, coupled with the analysis using our DYNAMiCS platform, we quickly recognized that Fusion Sport is a leading human performance innovator, with tremendous growth potential. We are excited to play a role in supporting international expansion plans as they work towards transforming the future of sport,” said Yaron Primovich, Managing Director of Mars Growth Capital.

“Liquidity Capital was founded by a team that understands technology and are entrepreneurs themselves,” said Markus Deutsch, CEO and CO-Founder of Fusion Sport. “This means they can offer capital that fits our growth trajectory as we enter this next phase of expansion. We’re excited to bring tech-augmented human performance to more markets and organizations globally.”

“Our business is focused on helping high potential companies with proven products and track records to realize their ambitions,” said Ron Daniel, CEO and Founder of Liquidity Capital. “Our investment process is what sets us apart and helps us to easily and quickly identify companies that fit with our criteria. We are committed to making smart investment decisions, deploying capital quickly, and helping the companies we work with benefit from the flexibility to move forward with their strategies.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Mars Growth Capital:

Mars Growth is a joint venture between Liquidity Capital and MUFG. It offers tech startups a one-of-a-kind funding alternative, enabling them to double down on their hyper-growth without giving up equity. Its trajectory-based funding model allows them to work with startups and growth-stage companies side-by-side, taking on financial risk. Part of the Liquidity funds arm, Mars Growth invests in SaaS providers that demonstrate over $3M in ARR and 30% year-over-year growth, with an average ticket size of $3M-$100M.

About Fusion Sport:

Fusion Sport is a global leader in human performance solutions and enterprise data management. The company’s SMARTABASE platform centralizes and analyses data from hundreds of data sources to optimize performance and minimize the risks of injuries and illness. Fusion’s customers include many of the world’s highest profile military, government, and research organizations, sports teams, national sporting federations, and Olympic committees. For more information, please visit www.fusionsport.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005449/en/

Alex Bayliss

liquiditycapitaluk@fullyvested.com