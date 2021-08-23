Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Traject, a suite of innovative digital marketing tools backed by ASG, has acquired Loomly, a brand success platform that empowers marketing teams to manage every aspect of their social media communication.

COVID-19’s impact on virtual communication between brands and consumers highlighted Loomly’s capabilities to provide an edge for brands to pull ahead of the competition with the tools, workflows and insights they need to build a successful brand online, all on one collaborative platform. The acquisition expands the depth of Traject’s offerings to meet the demands for flexible, scalable and innovative marketing tools across agencies, enterprises and influencers.

Loomly is the fourth social media company to join the Traject portfolio and ASG’s 39th acquisition overall within the past 5 years.

Loomly was founded in 2016 when Thibaud and Noémie Clément found a major pain point in their processes running their digital marketing agency. Before Google Docs and shared social media calendars existed, planning out social media posts was a prolonged process of creating 10 different versions of the same file, and multiple sheets for tracking metrics. Thibaud and Noémie set out to find an intuitive one-stop-shop solution that streamlined processes for agencies and brands alike. Today, Loomly is the Brand Success Platform empowering over 13,200 marketing teams across the world to streamline collaboration in real-time.

“Loomly is an essential tool for any business and marketing team. They’re the best I’ve seen for collaboration, content creation and posting across social media platforms,” said Alice Song, CEO of Traject. “Thibaud and Noemie have built an incredible business, and I’m thrilled to welcome the Loomly team to the Traject family.”

“Trusted by 13K+ teams around the world and consistently growing revenue at a 100%+ yearly rate, Loomly was recently listed as one of the top 10 highest satisfaction products of 2021 on G2,” said Thibaud Clément, CEO and co-founder of Loomly. “The social media management software space is a large, growing industry that tends to evolve quite rapidly. Traject’s deep & sharp domain knowledge creates an ideal environment for Loomly to keep accelerating & delivering the best possible experience to all current & future customers.”

The Traject suite includes: reputation and review management software Grade.us and GatherUp, SEO software AuthorityLabs and Traject Data, dashboarding software Cyfe, social media management software Fanbooster, social media visual planner PLANOLY, and their most recent acquisition – Sendible, a leading social media management software for agencies and brands.

Loomly users can continue to expect the same exceptional, customer-centric product and service, now with the additional support of the Traject portfolio.

About Loomly

Loomly is the Brand Success Platform that empowers marketing teams of every size and skill level to easily craft, collaborate on, optimize, publish and analyze content across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Google My Business. Loomly is now supporting organic content, boosted posts and objective-driven campaigns. For more information about Loomly and to trial the platform for free, please visit www.loomly.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Medium, and Twitter.

About Traject

Traject is an innovative marketing technology company that exists to help digital agencies, brands, and marketers grow. Combining nine industry-leading brands that serve hundreds of thousands of users, the Traject suite provides tools to increase our customers’ visibility online across all channels. From reviews, to SEO, to social media, and more. To learn more, visit www.bytraject.com or follow @bytraject on Twitter or Instagram.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

