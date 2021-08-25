Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

High-performing teams stay in touch frequently, making 10 phone calls to teammates per day on average, compared to 6 phone calls for other teams, according to a new report by Front.

With the future of in-person work up in the air for many businesses, it’s more important than ever to identify how to cultivate high-performing teams and invest in management best practices to help teams thrive at work, no matter if they are in-office, fully remote, or hybrid. Communicating more frequently, casually, yet strategically with coworkers are key attributes in high-performing teams, according to new research by Front, a leader in customer communication.

High-performing teams make time for fun, invest in building relationships with each other, and communicate and appreciate each other’s work more often. The report reveals they tease their teammates (41%) or make jokes (54%) to bond and foster connection, compared to 28% and 38% of members of other teams, respectively. They are more likely to grab a drink (24%), coffee (35%), or discuss what they’re reading outside of work (23%).

In addition to discussing non-work matters to build deeper relationships, high-performing teams are also more strategic when it’s time to focus on work during meetings. The report found they are more likely to draft agendas (77%), require pre-work ahead of time (46%), start with check-ins (65%), and hold meeting rituals (54%) to make the most of their time together. Open communication and feedback will help teams figure out the best meeting structure for their needs, but this survey suggests a combination of preparation and consistency leads to better outcomes and satisfaction.

Front commissioned ignite80 to survey more than 1,100 U.S. office workers to explore the behavior and attitudes of workers who view their teams as high-performing. Front’s research shows stark differences in communication style, frequency of communication, and meeting structure in high-performing teams compared to lower-performing teams.

