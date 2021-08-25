Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 25, 2021–

Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, today announces a $15 million Series A financing led by ARCH Venture Partners, with follow-on support from existing Seed Round-investors OLSF Ventures, Cortado Ventures, 1843 Capital and Sage Venture Partners. Proceeds will be used to execute the Recuro ongoing acquisition strategy and expanded marketing, as well as to further build upon growth since the Company launch in March 2021.

Michael Gorton, CEO and founder of Recuro Health, says, “This new round of funding demonstrates our market-leading position in the digital health solutions space. The continued confidence of investors in our innovative approach to solving some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare and the strength of our management team will lead us forward in the year ahead. The relationship with ARCH is a significant, exciting part of this round, providing the opportunity to blend our traditional healthcare expertise with technology and life sciences.”

According to Robert Nelsen, co-founder and managing director of ARCH Venture Partners, “Recuro Health, led by the founding Teladoc team that helped create the digital health category over twenty years ago, is disrupting the traditional healthcare delivery system by advancing integrated care, risk stratification and diagnostics. Recuro is an innovative healthcare solution provider, with a business model that is bringing to reality improved outcomes and more efficient care.”

William D. Paiva, Ph.D., chairman of the board, Recuro Health and founding seed investor through OLSF Ventures, adds, “As we stated just five short months ago during the seed funding of Recuro Health, it is a rare moment in a venture capitalist career to fund such an exciting and market-changing opportunity with ostensibly the architects of the digital health industry.”

Recuro’s virtual health platform consists of a curated suite of digital solutions-from primary care and behavioral health to at-home testing and genetic screening. Fully customizable, these solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of any population, allowing patients to engage with physicians, receive more personalized care and monitor their own health — no matter their location or circumstance.

Gorton says, “Recuro healthcare solutions occur at the intersection of quality, access and affordability, delivering appropriate care at the right time and place. We empower earlier and more efficient interventions, supplement in-person care and provide a true mosaic of each member’s health and the efficacy of past interventions.”

He points to the Recuro Health COVID-19 rapid testing solution that has generated wide receptivity among the nation’s employers, including federal and state governments and corporate healthcare decision-makers.

Gorton concludes, “We are particularly gratified with our strong capabilities and responsiveness to assist with safe return-to-work requirements nationwide.”

About Recuro Health

Serving payers, employers and providers, Recuro Health is an integrated digital health solution that delivers value throughout the healthcare ecosystem as care moves from traditional office in-person settings to wherever the patient and data are located. Recuro solutions support the migration from convenient care to meaningful patient engagement across broader care pathways, creating a personalized, holistic digital medical home that results in better outcomes and lower costs. www.recurohealth.com

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners has co-founded and provided initial investments for more than 250 companies organized around innovations from research universities, national laboratories, corporate research groups, and entrepreneurs. ARCH has been at the forefront of investing in major areas of innovation in the life sciences and physical sciences, and has helped to catalyze revolutionary advances in genomics, nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, and major disease treatments. www.archventure.com

About OLSF Ventures

OLSF Ventures (OLSF) is an early-stage health care and life science fund that has been operational since 2000. Since inception, OLSF has invested across all spectrums of health care and life sciences, from therapeutics, device, diagnostics, and tech enabled services. OLSF invests in the south, central US corridor. www.olsfventures.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005664/en/

Media:

CPR for Recuro Health

Holly McKenna

Hmckenna@cpronline.com

1.518.461.8207