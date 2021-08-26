Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Bright has raised $15 million for its live video conversation platform that helps creators and influencers teach and entertain their fans.

The platform is built on the idea that people can level up their lives by learning directly from the people they admire. Through Bright, talent can better engage authentically with audiences by sharing their own knowledge, the company said.

Sound Ventures, RIT Capital, and Regah Ventures led the round. Additional investors include Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, Globo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, as well as Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson. There’s a wide range of competition, from social networks to on-demand and live learning platforms.

Top artists and entrepreneurs who are also investing include Rachel Zoe, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Ashton Kutcher, Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler’s AG Ventures, Amy Schumer, Bethenny Frankel and Ryan Tedder.

Jessica Alba, Kane Brown and Maria Sharapova are joining the company as advisors.

“We want to bring a much more immersive and entertaining experience to helping people learn and shape their lives,” said cofounder Michael Powers in an email to VentureBeat. “With Bright, you can directly learn from the people that inspire you. We are creating a unique human-to-human connection between industry leaders and consumers that makes learning through shared interests more accessible, fun and memorable.”

That’s entertainment

Image Credit: Bright

Los Angeles-based Bright gives participants the ability to learn from their favorite creators, icons, and experts within an intimate, live video chat setting. Bright has a moderator on every session to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Hosts and monitors can also delete comments, and remove participants if necessary.

The company will use the money to take Bright’s platform to the next level. The investment will allow Bright to roll out the Creator Studio, a suite of creator tools for managing learning sessions, audience communication and revenue performance. It will also further the advancement of their live conversation apps with more interactive features such as instant polling and sharing of learning materials.

Bright has attracted more than 300 talented people who are turning to the platform for a more effective way to engage with fans and build their brand. Madonna, Naomi Campbell, D-Nice, the D’Amelio Sisters, Laura Dern, Deepak Chopra, Lindsey Vonn, Diego Boneta, Jason Bolden, Yris Palmer, Cat & Nat, Ronnie2K, and Chef Ludo Lefebvre are on board to lead future sessions.

Origins

Image Credit: Bright

Creator advocates Guy Oseary and Michael Powers cofounded the company and filled it with experts in creator platforms, traditional and digital talent, and technology.

“The idea for Bright was born from years of working to empower artists in connecting directly to the audience that support them,” Powers said. “Bright creates a direct, inspiring educational connection between talent and their audience through live video. This type of interactivity and connection doesn’t exist on any other platform, and it’s what makes learning more accessible for all while enabling talent to extend their brand and scale their business.”

Participants can now visit Bright’s site and view an array of Sessions and purchase tickets for upcoming live learning experiences. Bright Sessions range from hands-on skills to unexpected life lessons, creating a unique, direct connection that makes learning through shared interests more accessible. Bright has 40 employees and it is hiring.