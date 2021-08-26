Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Addition of R-Zero’s Sustainable UV Technology is Part of the District’s Initiative to Protect Students and Staff from Increasing Health Risks Due to COVID-19, While Driving Future of Student Health and Performance Forward

R-Zero, the first biosafety technology company dedicated to creating safer, healthier indoor spaces, today announced a partnership with Clark County School District (CCSD) – facilitating the largest implementation of hospital-grade UV-C disinfection technology in the American education system, protecting approximately 70% of students in Nevada from increasing health risks due to COVID-19.

As the country’s schools reopen amid surging COVID-19 cases – due to the highly contagious Delta variant – districts nationwide are grappling with one the greatest public health challenges in the history of American education: How to safely and successfully return to in-person learning?

Approximately 300,000 students returned to CCSD classrooms this August for in-person instruction. As Nevada remains high on the COVID-19 transmission list, the district moved quickly to implement critical public health measures that prioritize a safer, healthier return to in-person learning for students, teachers and staff. This week, CCSD deployed a district-wide rollout of R-Zero’s hospital-grade, mobile UV-C system, Arc. The rollout included 372 Arc units – one for every campus in the district. Today, R-Zero’s UV system is a key part of the district’s innovative approach to not only mitigating health risks, but creating safer, healthier indoor learning environments that support student performance and achievement, long-term.

“Ensuring the health and safety of every student, teacher and staff member across our district has always been our highest priority,” said Jeff Wagner, Chief of Facilities at Clark County School District. “We know the indoor health of school buildings has a direct impact on student health and performance, and core to our district’s mission is to orient our buildings to support the highest level of performance and achievement for every student. Adding R-Zero’s UV-C technology to our already robust health and safety protocols, provides a key layer of health protection throughout our buildings that goes beyond addressing the immediate risk associated with COVID-19. Long term, we see R-Zero’s technology as a solution to protect against the flu, and all common infectious illnesses that contribute to absenteeism.”

Arc, an IoT enabled, mobile UV device, enables every CCSD campus to effectively and efficiently destroy 99.99% of surface and airborne pathogens in a classroom in less than 7 minutes, without the use of harmful chemicals – another critical health benefit for the CCSD community. R-Zero’s UV technology now provides the district’s facilities teams with essential flexibility and rapid response in the event of a health concern.

“We applaud Clark County School District for taking a leading role in creating physical learning environments that promote greater health and achievement for all students,” said Grant Morgan, CEO and Co-Founder of R-Zero. “Adding R-Zero’s sustainable biosafety technology to every campus across the district, is a testament to CCSD’s commitment to the health and performance of their students, and we are proud to support them in driving the future of American education forward.”

To date, R-Zero’s UV disinfection system is supporting safer, healthier and more productive physical learning environments for hundreds of schools and districts across more than 16 states. At the end of the 2020 school year, many districts reported 0% COVID transmission in their schools after adding Arc to ongoing health and safety measures.

About Clark County School District:

​​Established in 1956, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is the number one choice for families and students. We educate 300,000 students – offering a variety of nationally recognized programs, including Magnet Schools, Career and Technical Academies, and Advanced Placement programs. Through these programs – plus our online secondary school and our open enrollment offerings – we offer the best choices to meet individual student needs. As the nation’s fifth-largest school district, we have the ability to provide additional services such as a school police department, adult education courses, and innovative community partnerships with Vegas PBS and The Public Education Foundation. CCSD educates nearly 70 percent of the students in Nevada, and works closely with community partners and business leaders to educate the workers needed to strengthen our economy. To learn more about CCSD, visit ccsd.net.

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making the indoor spaces we share, safer and clinically clean. Founded to help organizations protect the health of people they serve, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies, to reduce the spread of all infectious diseases. R-Zero’s first product, Arc [an IoT-enabled, whole-room UV disinfection device] is currently enabling a higher level of health safety for hundreds of thousands of people, across both public and private sector organizations, without the use of chemicals. Today, R-Zero is pioneering the first continuous, automated disinfection ecosystem, enabling every organization to measure and manage indoor health risk with the same level of sophistication and technology that’s become standard across virtually every other industry. Informed by data science, built with AI, ML, and IoT connected hardware, R-Zero’s intelligent disinfection platform provides greater visibility, automation and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where humans spend their time. The Company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, visit www.rzero.com.

