Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Of course, we all know that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important to our well-being. Proper nutrition, exercise, and a proportionate weight are all important factors to keep our bodies functioning at maximum capacity. But while it seems that 75 percent of Americans say they eat a well-balanced diet, studies show that about 80 percent don’t eat the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, and approximately 36 percent of adults in the United States are obese.

While we appreciate that there are overriding conditions and circumstances over which we have no control, our diet isn’t one of them. This Essential Health and Nutrition Master Class Bundle offers guidance on nutrition, health, and lifestyle that will ultimately boost your fitness level, have you feeling more energized, and perhaps even live a longer life.

In this technological age, there are, as they say, apps for that. Even Google is getting on the health bandwagon by adding nutrition information for more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables, meats, and meals to its search results. And yes, this is all very useful, but what is truly important is that we comprehend just how our bodies work–how they break down nutrients, how they are affected by elements like carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals, how they need water and hydration.

The three courses in this bundle–Nutrition and Hydration Certification; Introduction to Sports Nutrition Certification; and Vegan Health, Nutrition, and Lifestyle Certification–will each cover elements of the above, plus so much more. Upon completion, you will be well on your way to understanding the benefits of eating healthy and staying active.

This Essential Health and Nutrition Master Class Bundle boasts a 4.9/5 rating and is the recipient of a host of awards including the Global Business Excellence Awards 2017 Winner and the Best Business Awards 2017 Winner. Available now for only $19.99, you will receive unlimited access to over 9.5 hours of content–a small price to pay for a whole new you!

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.