Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here.

Amazon today announced the general availability of Amazon Managed Grafana, a fully-managed offering that provides Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud customers an easy way to deploy Grafana alongside other AWS services.

First announced in preview last December, Amazon Managed Grafana has been created in direct partnership with Grafana Labs, the commercial company and core developer behind the Grafana open source platform.

Today’s announcement comes a week after Grafana Labs announced a fresh $220 million fundraise at a $3 billion valuation.

Visualize data

First released in 2014, Grafana helps businesses such as PayPal and JPMorgan Chase take all their existing data, wherever it resides, and build dashboards to visualize the unified data in a single dashboard. On top of the open source incarnation, Grafana Labs also offers enterprise-grade cloud and on-premises services with additional support and features, while it also offers plugins for Elasticsearch, Jira, Datadog, Splunk, AppDynamics, Oracle, MongoDB, Snowflake, and more.

With the Amazon-flavored incarnation, however, Grafana now easily integrates with AWS data sources such as Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, and the Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus. The tight integration means that companies can create Grafana dashboards in AWS without having to manage any of the provisioning, setup, or maintenance processes.