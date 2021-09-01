Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 1, 2021–

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar power, today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference, September 10, 2021

Sanford Bernstein Reimagining the Future of ESG: Beyond Ratings and Scores Conference, September 15, 2021

Heliogen’s most recent presentation will be available on the Investors section of its website, at https://heliogen.com/investor-center/.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on empowering a sustainable future by eliminating the need for fossil fuels for all of heavy industry. The company’s Sunlight Refinery™ aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, and green hydrogen fuel at scale for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996.

As previously announced, Heliogen has entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Heliogen becoming a publicly-listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information about Heliogen, please visit Heliogen.com or @heliogeninc.

“Heliogen’s HelioHeat™ Named to TIME’s Best Inventions List for 2020“

