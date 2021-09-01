Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Drucker Mann Joins the Fast-Growing Consumer-Tech Company from Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 1, 2021–

IL MAKIAGE, the fastest-growing beauty company in the U.S., today announced an expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Lindsay Drucker Mann as the company’s first global chief financial officer. Drucker Mann joins the company from Goldman Sachs where she was managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets. Drucker Mann will report to IL MAKIAGE co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman and her appointment takes effect on September 20, 2021.

Lindsay Drucker Mann (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve already proven that we are committed to building the future of beauty and wellness through proprietary technology,” said Holtzman. “Our existing technology and roadmap are unlocking an unlimited growth potential in the beauty and wellness industries, and as such, we continue to strengthen our leadership. I am thrilled to welcome Lindsay as our global chief financial officer. Lindsay’s strong capital markets experience and exceptional leadership capabilities will be an asset to IL MAKIAGE as we embark on our company’s next phase. We’re honored to welcome Lindsay to the IL MAKIAGE family.”

IL MAKIAGE is committed to innovating and revolutionizing the beauty and wellness industries through technology. The company recently acquired the deep-tech AI-based computational imaging startup Voyage81 to further enhance its AI and Machine Learning capabilities in preparation for upcoming new brand launches in the beauty and wellness domains.

“I am incredibly excited to join the IL MAKIAGE family. The team has built a powerful engine that combines technology, data, best in class product, and brand, driving profitable growth at scale unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said Drucker Mann.

Drucker Mann spent the past seventeen years of her career at Goldman Sachs, most recently as managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets. In this role she led public and private equity financings for consumer and technology companies, including IPOs, Follow On Offerings, and Private Placements. Previously, Drucker Mann was managing director of global investment research for the company covering various consumer sectors. Drucker Mann earned her B.A. in computer science at Brown University and resides in Brooklyn, New York with her wife and children.

About IL MAKIAGE

Launched in the US in 2018 by brother-sister duo entrepreneurs, IL MAKIAGE is a New York based consumer-tech DTC company defining and building the future of beauty and wellness by using proprietary technology to connect people with superior products. Following the company’s major success as the fastest-growing online beauty company in the U.S., IL MAKIAGE continues to shift millions of customers from offline to online and it recently expanded to the U.K., Canada, Germany and Australia. IL MAKIAGE is backed by L Catterton, the leading consumer-focused private equity company in the world. For more information, visit www.ilmakiage.com.

